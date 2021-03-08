Left Menu

LOC of 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup launches Coach Education Scholarship Programme

I am sure this will only increase in the future. All India Football Federation secretary Kushal Das said the activity would help women football. Starting the CEP in Maharashtra with FIFAs support is a wonderful milestone for us. Having increased capacity-building courses will help women football and broaden its base, said Das.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 15:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Local Organising Committee of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 with support from FIFA kicked off its 'Coach Education Scholarship Programme' here to further develop women's football.

As many as 21 aspiring coaches took part in the E-license course and were trained in both theoretical and practical elements of the game with all safety practices in place.

''This event signifies the start of the Coach Education Programme that will be carried forward to other districts of Maharashtra, including Pune, Thane, Nagpur, and Kolhapur with the Government of Maharashtra and the Western India Football Association (WIFA),'' a release said.

Tournament Director of the LOC of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 and AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, Roma Khanna said, ''It is important to us that the community benefits from hosting the tournament and today's event signifies a new start. ''Having more female coaches at the grassroots level is vital to having more young girls and women taking up the sport.'' Marmol Rocky, head coach of the Indian women's national team, said: ''It is really encouraging to see so many female coaches in each category now, more so than the previous years. I am sure this will only increase in the future.'' All India Football Federation secretary Kushal Das said the activity would help women's football.

''Starting the CEP in Maharashtra with FIFA's support is a wonderful milestone for us. Having increased capacity-building courses will help women's football and broaden its base,'' said Das.

