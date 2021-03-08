Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur turns 32, cricket fraternity extends wishes

Harmanpreet Kaur on Monday turned 32 and the cricket fraternity extended their birthday wishes for the ace batswoman.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 15:58 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur turns 32, cricket fraternity extends wishes
Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo/ BCCI Women Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Harmanpreet Kaur on Monday turned 32 and the cricket fraternity extended their birthday wishes for the ace batswoman. Kaur on Sunday became the fifth Indian women cricketer to play 100 ODIs for India. She achieved the feat against South Africa in the first ODI which the hosts lost by eight wickets in Lucknow.

The vice-captain joined Mithali Raj (210), Jhulan Goswami (183), Anjum Chopra (127) and Amita Sharma (116) in the elite list of players who have played 100 or more ODIs. In 100 ODIs, she has scored 2,412 runs with the help of three hundreds and 11 half-centuries. In the shortest format of the game, Kaur has represented India in 114 matches, scoring 2,186 runs.

Highlighting the player's achievements, the Board of Control for Cricket in India extended wishes to Kaur. "216 intl. games. 4,624 intl. runs & 61 wickets. Highest score by an Indian batter in Women's ODI World Cup. Wishing #TeamIndia T20I skipper @ImHarmanpreet a very happy birthday," BCCI Women tweeted.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh tweeted: "Oh kudi jedi lambey-lambey shikhey mardi hai. here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to @ImHarmanpreet. May you continue to scale new heights of success! My best wishes." The International Cricket Council (ICC) and England cricketer Kate Cross also wished Kaur on her birthday.

The second ODI of the five-match series between India and South Africa will be played on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Women-led development taking place under PM Modi's leadership, says Smriti Irani

Union Textiles and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Monday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the narrative has shifted from womens development to women-led development. She also stated that ...

RS members demand women reservation in Parliament, state assemblies

Several Rajya Sabha members on International Womens Day on Tuesday pushed for at least one-third reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, saying this will ensure they get adequate representation.The demand comes in the back...

TMC writes to LS Speaker, RS Chairman to adjourn ongoing Parliament session

Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party Lok Sabha Floor Leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Leader of the TMC Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha Derek OBrien on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman respectively requesting th...

5 countries including India account for about half of total child brides in world: UNICEF

Five countries, including India, account for about half of the total child brides in the world, according to a new analysis released by the UNICEF said on the occasion of International Womens Day.According to the analysis COVID-19 A threat ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021