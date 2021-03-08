Left Menu

Park aims to defend title as HSBC event returns to Singapore

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:14 IST
Park aims to defend title as HSBC event returns to Singapore

Defending champion Sung Hyun Park and top-ranked Jin Young Ko will join Inbee Park, Danielle Kang and Minjee Lee in the 66-player field when the HSBC Women's World Championship makes a return at the Sentosa Golf Club from April 29 to May 2.

Sung Hyun Park won by two strokes from Lee in 2019 and had planned to defend the title last year before the 2020 edition was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers announced tournament details Monday, on International Women's Day, saying health restrictions would mean attendance will be limited for the event to prioritize the safety of players and officials.

''The players will notice some difference from when they last played and I'm confident The Tanjong will once again provide a true test of golf,'' Sentosa Golf Club general manager Andrew Johnston said. ''The tournament was greatly missed last year, so we look forward to seeing the world's best women golfers return to our fairways again this year.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Women-led development taking place under PM Modi's leadership, says Smriti Irani

Union Textiles and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Monday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the narrative has shifted from womens development to women-led development. She also stated that ...

RS members demand women reservation in Parliament, state assemblies

Several Rajya Sabha members on International Womens Day on Tuesday pushed for at least one-third reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, saying this will ensure they get adequate representation.The demand comes in the back...

TMC writes to LS Speaker, RS Chairman to adjourn ongoing Parliament session

Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party Lok Sabha Floor Leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Leader of the TMC Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha Derek OBrien on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman respectively requesting th...

5 countries including India account for about half of total child brides in world: UNICEF

Five countries, including India, account for about half of the total child brides in the world, according to a new analysis released by the UNICEF said on the occasion of International Womens Day.According to the analysis COVID-19 A threat ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021