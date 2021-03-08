Left Menu

RKFC captain Mason appeals to AIFF to revoke ban immediately

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:31 IST
RKFC captain Mason appeals to AIFF to revoke ban immediately

Real Kashmir FC (RKFC) captain Mason Robertson on Monday appealed to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for an immediate revocation of his four-match ban and fine of Rs 2 lakh imposed on him on charges of abusing the referee in an I-League match.

Mason, along with his father David Robertson, who is the head coach of the club, were on Saturday suspended for four matches and fined Rs 2 lakh each for abusing the referee in ''filthy vulgar languages'' during their I-League game against Indian Arrows at Mohun Bagan ground here on February 4.

The four-match ban would mean that Mason, who doubles up as striker and defender, will miss RKFC's remaining four play-off games.

In a five-page appeal to the Appellate Committee of the AIFF, Mason said he had used that ''abusive'' comment as a ''figure of speech and was not directed to any individual''.

Aggrieved by the decision of the AIFF Disciplinary Committee, he said the comment was ''misconceived, contrary to law and cannot be sustained'' and hence should be ''revoked immediately''. Detailing out the grounds of his appeal, he said: ''Communication between the appellant, being the captain of the team and his coach could not have been subject matter of disciplinary proceedings as the same was not addressed to the match referee or match officials.'' Mason also said that the outburst was a result of the huge mental pressure they are suffering from because of the bio-bubble restrictions and pointed out that he ''does not have any track record of indiscipline throughout his footballing career.'' ''The comments made by the appellant to the coach was a figure of speech which is usually a way the people of Scotland speak in order to vent their frustration,'' it stated.

''The allegations made against the appellant in the show-cause notice does not tantamount to misconduct under the Disciplinary Code of AIFF.

''The decision has not taken into consideration the relevant factors and have decided the issue on irrelevant factors, thereby coming to a perverse conclusion...

''The punishment imposed by the Disciplinary Committee is disproportionate to the charges levelled against the appellant. Decision of the Disciplinary Committee otherwise bad in law and cannot be sustained. Considering the present situation, the punishment imposed against the appellant should be revoked immediately.'' He has sought an instant stay on the order so as to enable him to play the next few matches for RKFC.

The Snow Leopards, who are the first club from Kashmir to compete in any first division football league in the country, are placed third and yet to open the account in the Championship standings, having lost to Churchill Brothers 1-2 on March 5.

They next face Championship leaders TRAU FC here on March 10.

RKFC had finished third behind Churchill Brothers and Punjab FC in the first phase.

Meanwhile, RKFC fans in Srinagar have expressed their solidarity and carried out a demonstration, urging the AIFF to revoke Mason's ban.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh dies due to COVID

Former Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh died at a Lucknow hospital on Monday, a month after he was admitted there with coronavirus-related pneumonia. He was 86.According to an official statement, Singh was admitted to Lucknows Sanjay Gandh...

Star and Disney India steps up diversity, inclusion efforts

Star and Disney India on Monday said it has introduced Business Employee Resource Groups BERGs, a new diversity resource group for women and LGBTQ employees, to foster an equal, inclusive, and bias-free workplace.These groups will represent...

SPECIAL REPORT-How Trump administration left indelible mark on U.S. immigration courts

On a rainy September day in 2018, Jeff Sessions, then U.S. attorney general, addressed one of the largest classes of newly hired immigration judges in American history. The vast majority of asylum claims are not valid, he said during a swea...

People of Assam eager to bring back BJP-led govt : Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday claimed that the people of the state are eagerly waiting to bring back the BJP-led government to power with over 100 seats in the 126-member Assembly.He said party is heavily banking upon t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021