Man City win shows what a great team we are: Lindelof

Manchester United's Victor Lindelof said the victory over Manchester City shows "what a great team we are" and wants his side to keep working hard.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:46 IST
Victor Lindelof (Photo/ Victor Lindelof Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United's Victor Lindelof said the victory over Manchester City shows "what a great team we are" and wants his side to keep working hard. Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw gave Manchester United a 2-0 victory against Manchester City on Sunday which ended the leaders' 15-match winning run in the Premier League.

"We are always confident going into every game. We know we can beat every team. It's a very tough away game to play against a really good team. It shows what a great team we are and what we can do on the pitch. We need to keep working hard and hopefully, we can get some more wins," the club's official website quoted Lindelof as saying. During the match, Manchester United got off to a flying start and took the lead thanks to a second-minute penalty from Fernandes, awarded after Gabriel Jesus had fouled Anthony Martial. Manchester City threatened after the break but Manchester United defended well to maintain their lead.

Shaw doubled Manchester United's lead in the 50th minute and with this, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side sealed a 2-0 win in the match. Praising the team's performance, Lindelof said it was a "deserved" win for the team.

"Yeah obviously we are so pleased with the performance. We defended really well as a team, not just the back four. I think we defended well, right down from Anto [Anthony Martial] to Deano [Dean Henderson]. Everyone put in the effort that was needed and we got a clean sheet and three points, so everyone was happy," he said. "They didn't create a lot of chances. We defended really good and you always have to stay focused because you know they can create chances from anything. Like I said, I'm very happy and it's a very deserved win for us," Lindelof added.

Manchester City remains at the top of the Premier League table with 65 points while Manchester United are now second on the table with 54 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

