Legacy activities for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 restarts on International Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Local Organising Committee of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 with support from FIFA, kicked off its Coach Education Scholarship Programme at Cooperage Stadium in Mumbai to further develop women's football. The All India Football Federation (AIFF), in a statement, said that 21 aspiring coaches from different parts of the city took part in the E-license course and were trained in both theoretical and practical elements of the game with all safety practices in place.

"This event signifies the start of the Coach Education Programme that will be carried forward to other districts of Maharashtra, including Pune, Thane, Nagpur and Kolhapur with Government of Maharashtra and the Western India Football Association (WIFA)," AIFF said. Speaking at the event, Tournament Director of the LOC of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 and AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, Roma Khanna said, "We're extremely pleased to restart activities for the U-17 Women's World Cup. It is important to us that the community benefits from hosting the tournament and today's event signifies a new start. Having more female coaches at grassroot level is vital to having more young girls and women taking up the sport."

Advertisement

"It is really encouraging to see so many female coaches in each category now, more so than the previous years. I am sure this will only increase in the future," said Maymol Rocky, head coach of the Indian women's national team. AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said: "Starting the Coach Education Programme in Maharashtra with FIFA's support is a wonderful milestone for us. Having increased capacity building courses will help women's football and broaden its base."

Chairperson of the Women's Committee for WIFA, Madhurima Raje was also present at the event. FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will take place in India in 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)