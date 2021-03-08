Left Menu

Soccer-'Go and pick cotton': Lille's Sanches reveals racial abuse in cup win

"Renato go and pick cotton." The slur refers to the slave trade between the 15th and 19th centuries when African men, women and children endured a life of subjugation on cotton plantations. Elsewhere, Algerian winger Adam Ounas also revealed he had received racist abuse on social media after he scored a goal and assisted another in Crotone's 4-2 Serie A win over Torino on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 17:24 IST
Soccer-'Go and pick cotton': Lille's Sanches reveals racial abuse in cup win

Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches has said he was racially abused during Lille's 3-1 win away at Ajaccio in the French Cup on Sunday, becoming the latest high-profile footballer in Europe to receive such abuse. Although the match was held behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions, some supporters of the second division club were able to scale a fence a few metres behind the goal.

"For all the racist comments, we continue to laugh," Sanches, who claimed an assist for the French Ligue 1 leaders, wrote on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CMIbWAjHhoO. "Renato go and pick cotton." The slur refers to the slave trade between the 15th and 19th centuries when African men, women and children endured a life of subjugation on cotton plantations.

Elsewhere, Algerian winger Adam Ounas also revealed he had received racist abuse on social media after he scored a goal and assisted another in Crotone's 4-2 Serie A win over Torino on Sunday. Ounas shared screenshots of messages he had received on Instagram where he was called a 'monkey' and told to 'go back to Africa' with a caption: "Is this normal?"

The incidents are the latest attacks on players by fans and follows the abuse of a number of Premier League players in recent months on social media. Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, Chelsea's Reece James, Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah, West Bromwich Albion's Romaine Sawyers and Southampton's Alex Jankewitz have all been victims.

The constant abuse prompted English soccer bodies to put pressure on social media companies to tackle the problem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajya Sabha washout over rising fuel prices

The Oppositions continuous uproar and persistent demand for a discussion on the increase in petrol, diesel and LPG prices on Monday led to washout of the days proceedings in Rajya Sabha.The upper house which met for the first time in the se...

Hand gloves for voters, PPEs for COVID-19 infected in TN assembly polls

COVID-19 infected voters would be given personal protective equipment PPE kits while others hand gloves for casting their votes in the elections to Tamil Nadu assembly next month as part of preventive measures in view of the pandemic, state...

Women still prefer cash transactions followed by AadhaarPay: Survey

A majority of women still prefer doing cash transactions followed by AadhaarPay, according to a survey.The survey of more than 3,500 retail stores to understand the financial transaction behaviour of women revealed that more than 65 per cen...

No cow shelters opened between 2003-18, says MP's BJP govt

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh on Monday said it had not opened any gaushala cow shelter during its unbroken rule in the state between 2003 and 2018.The information was given in the Assembly by Animal Husbandry Minister Prem Singh Pat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021