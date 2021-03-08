Soccer-Saints' Ings out for three weeks with muscle injury
Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 17:43 IST
Southampton forward Danny Ings will be out of action for the rest of this month with a muscle injury sustained in Saturday's 2-0 win at Sheffield United, the Premier League club said. Ings went to ground early in the game at Bramall Lane and was replaced by Che Adams as manager Ralph Hasenhuettl was left frustrated by another injury to his influential striker, though the Austrian said the problem was not as bad as suspected.
"It's a serious one but not too serious," Hasenhuettl told the club's website on Monday. "I think three weeks it'll be, (I) expect him back after (the) international break." Ings will miss league meetings away to leaders Manchester City on Wednesday and at home to south-coast rivals Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. He will also be missing for their FA Cup quarter-final clash at local rivals Bournemouth on March 20.
