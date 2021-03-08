Left Menu

Soccer-Saints' Ings out for three weeks with muscle injury

"I think three weeks it'll be, (I) expect him back after (the) international break." Ings will miss league meetings away to leaders Manchester City on Wednesday and at home to south-coast rivals Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 17:43 IST
Soccer-Saints' Ings out for three weeks with muscle injury

Southampton forward Danny Ings will be out of action for the rest of this month with a muscle injury sustained in Saturday's 2-0 win at Sheffield United, the Premier League club said. Ings went to ground early in the game at Bramall Lane and was replaced by Che Adams as manager Ralph Hasenhuettl was left frustrated by another injury to his influential striker, though the Austrian said the problem was not as bad as suspected.

"It's a serious one but not too serious," Hasenhuettl told the club's website on Monday. "I think three weeks it'll be, (I) expect him back after (the) international break." Ings will miss league meetings away to leaders Manchester City on Wednesday and at home to south-coast rivals Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. He will also be missing for their FA Cup quarter-final clash at local rivals Bournemouth on March 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast President Ouattara names Patrick Achi as interim prime minister

Ivory Coasts President Alassane Ouattara on Monday named his close confidant and chief of staff Patrick Achi as interim prime minister in place of Hamed Bakayoko, who is absent due health reasons. Bakayoko was flown to France on Feb. 18 for...

Rajya Sabha washout over rising fuel prices

The Oppositions continuous uproar and persistent demand for a discussion on the increase in petrol, diesel and LPG prices on Monday led to washout of the days proceedings in Rajya Sabha.The upper house which met for the first time in the se...

Hand gloves for voters, PPEs for COVID-19 infected in TN assembly polls

COVID-19 infected voters would be given personal protective equipment PPE kits while others hand gloves for casting their votes in the elections to Tamil Nadu assembly next month as part of preventive measures in view of the pandemic, state...

Women still prefer cash transactions followed by AadhaarPay: Survey

A majority of women still prefer doing cash transactions followed by AadhaarPay, according to a survey.The survey of more than 3,500 retail stores to understand the financial transaction behaviour of women revealed that more than 65 per cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021