Left Menu

ATKMB, NEUFC need outright win in 2nd leg to secure ISL final berth

We have to give our best and enjoy the semi-finals, he said. Asked about his approach against Khalid Jamil's side, who are unbeaten in the last 10 games, a composed Habas replied he had instructed his players to stay calm.

PTI | Margao | Updated: 08-03-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 18:07 IST
ATKMB, NEUFC need outright win in 2nd leg to secure ISL final berth
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Having drawn their first-leg tie, both ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC would look for an outright win in the second leg semifinal clash in pursuit of a final spot in the Hero Indian Super League here on Tuesday. Idrissa Sylla's injury-time equalizer helped NEUFC hold ATK Mohun Bagan to a 1-1 draw in the semi-final first leg last Saturday.

But Tuesday's match will eventually decide whether NEUFC will play their first final or if Antonio Habas leads ATK Mohun Bagan to their third appearance in the title clash -- the two of which came before the merger of the sides. The Kolkata team has had a solid defense throughout the season, having conceded just 15 goals on the league stage. But they have conceded five goals in the last three games which cost them the Hero ISL League Winners Shield as well as an advantage in the first leg. However, coach Habas feels such situations do arise in the games where players tend to lose concentration.

Habas though looked relaxed ahead of the second-leg tie. ''It's all about a big opportunity and this opportunity wouldn't come again. We have to enjoy it now. We have to give our best and enjoy the semi-finals,'' he said.

Asked about his approach against Khalid Jamil's side, who are unbeaten in the last 10 games, a composed Habas replied he had instructed his players to stay calm. ''Strategy is to keep calm and keep the intensity and to try to win. It's more important to play with calmness and to go through to the final,'' he said.

Bagan will bank on David Williams and Roy Krishna the duo has never failed to contribute with goals at this stage.

For NEUFC, who are unbeaten under Jamil, it will be their first-ever final, provided they beat ATKMB.

''There is always pressure. I have told the boys to enjoy this pressure. Both the teams have to fight for a result because of no away goals, so it is the same for our opponent as well,'' he said.

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajya Sabha washout over rising fuel prices

The Oppositions continuous uproar and persistent demand for a discussion on the increase in petrol, diesel and LPG prices on Monday led to washout of the days proceedings in Rajya Sabha.The upper house which met for the first time in the se...

Hand gloves for voters, PPEs for COVID-19 infected in TN assembly polls

COVID-19 infected voters would be given personal protective equipment PPE kits while others hand gloves for casting their votes in the elections to Tamil Nadu assembly next month as part of preventive measures in view of the pandemic, state...

Women still prefer cash transactions followed by AadhaarPay: Survey

A majority of women still prefer doing cash transactions followed by AadhaarPay, according to a survey.The survey of more than 3,500 retail stores to understand the financial transaction behaviour of women revealed that more than 65 per cen...

No cow shelters opened between 2003-18, says MP's BJP govt

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh on Monday said it had not opened any gaushala cow shelter during its unbroken rule in the state between 2003 and 2018.The information was given in the Assembly by Animal Husbandry Minister Prem Singh Pat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021