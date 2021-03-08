Left Menu

Soccer-Sporting defend coach Amorim after complaint by coaches' union

The Lisbon club, who are on course to win their first title in 19 years, said in an official statement that the coaches' union had accused Amorim of committing fraud when he became Sporting's manager in March 2020. The union complained at the time that Amorim had registered as an assistant coach rather than as a head coach as he had not yet qualified for the top job.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 08-03-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 18:10 IST
Soccer-Sporting defend coach Amorim after complaint by coaches' union

Sporting have defended their manager Ruben Amorim and denounced a complaint against him by the national coaches' union, which has asked for him to be suspended for up to six years for not being qualified as a head coach. The Lisbon club, who are on course to win their first title in 19 years, said in an official statement that the coaches' union had accused Amorim of committing fraud when he became Sporting's manager in March 2020.

The union complained at the time that Amorim had registered as an assistant coach rather than as a head coach as he had not yet qualified for the top job. The national league's commission of coaches has now charged Amorim with fraud, calling for him to be suspended for between one and six years.

Sporting described the situation as "one of the most regrettable and surreal episodes in the history of Portuguese football", saying Amorim had followed the rules and adding there was "no legal basis" for him to be suspended. A Sporting spokesman said the national football federation will hear the case and decide whether or not Amorim should be sanctioned but did not say when a decision would be made.

A former Portugal international, 36-year-old Amorim had worked as a top-flight coach for less than two months when Sporting prised him from Braga, where he had previously been the reserve team's coach. After guiding the team to this year's League Cup, Amorim has set Sporting on course to win a first national championship since 2002.

His side top the standings with a 10-point lead over nearest challengers Porto with 12 matches remaining.

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajya Sabha washout over rising fuel prices

The Oppositions continuous uproar and persistent demand for a discussion on the increase in petrol, diesel and LPG prices on Monday led to washout of the days proceedings in Rajya Sabha.The upper house which met for the first time in the se...

Hand gloves for voters, PPEs for COVID-19 infected in TN assembly polls

COVID-19 infected voters would be given personal protective equipment PPE kits while others hand gloves for casting their votes in the elections to Tamil Nadu assembly next month as part of preventive measures in view of the pandemic, state...

Women still prefer cash transactions followed by AadhaarPay: Survey

A majority of women still prefer doing cash transactions followed by AadhaarPay, according to a survey.The survey of more than 3,500 retail stores to understand the financial transaction behaviour of women revealed that more than 65 per cen...

No cow shelters opened between 2003-18, says MP's BJP govt

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh on Monday said it had not opened any gaushala cow shelter during its unbroken rule in the state between 2003 and 2018.The information was given in the Assembly by Animal Husbandry Minister Prem Singh Pat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021