India women's team to play one-off Test against England

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah announced that India women's team will play a one-off Test against England later this year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-03-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 18:47 IST
India women's team last played a Test in 2014. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah announced that India women's team will play a one-off Test against England later this year. It will be India women's first game in the longest format of the game since November 2014 when the Indian players took on South Africa. India and England had earlier played a one-off Test in 2014 where the Mithali Raj-led side emerged victorious by six wickets.

"On the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay, I'm pleased to announce that #TeamIndia @BCCIWomen will play a one-off Test match against @ECB_cricket later this year. The women in blue will be donning the whites again," Jay Shah tweeted. Meanwhile, the India women's side is currently locking horns with South Africa in the three-match ODI series. In the first ODI, Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt scored their respective half-centuries to help South Africa women's team thrash India by eight wickets.

Chasing a target of 178 runs, South Africa got off to an impressive start, with openers Lee and Wolvaardt scoring regular boundaries. The duo proved to be too good for the hosts' bowlers, who struggled to restrict the batters from scoring runs. Lee and Wolvaardt continued their scintillating performance and took the team over the 100-run mark in the 26th over. Both showed no signs of a struggle and kept adding runs to the scoreboard, taking South Africa closer to the victory.

In the 38th over, Jhulan Goswami handed India the first breakthrough as she got hold of Wolvaardt (80). Sune Luus then came to bat but failed as Goswami dismissed her as well. However, the comeback was too late for the Indian side as South Africa easily got over the line in the 41st over. Earlier, Mithali Raj top-scored with a knock of 50 runs as India posted a score of 177/9 in the allotted fifty overs against South Africa. (ANI)

