Big matches drive us: Tuchel ahead of Everton clash

Ahead of the clash against Everton, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said that their opponents have a "very strong squad" while admitting that he relishes big matches.

ANI | London | Updated: 08-03-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 18:50 IST
Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel (Photo/ Chelsea Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the clash against Everton, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said that their opponents have a "very strong squad" while admitting that he relishes big matches. Everton are witnessing a very good form and enjoying a three-match winning streak. The fifth-placed club Everton will leapfrog Chelsea on the Premier League table if they manage to defeat Tuchel's side in their upcoming match.

"Everton had a very strong start to the season and had a big win also at Anfield and they kept the momentum going [by beating West Brom on Thursday]. They have a very strong squad, very physical and full of talent, with strong strikers and a dangerous no.10 with James Rodriguez," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying. "They have strong experienced players and a super-strong manager on the sidelines with Carlo Ancelotti who knows how to keep the momentum going. It is good that we have a big match next because that drives us, it gets us out of bed early and then it is a very natural process to be at our top level again," he added.

Chelsea is unbeaten in their last 25 Premier League home matches against Everton (W14 D11). Also, Tuchel could become the first head coach in Premier League history to see his side keep a clean sheet in each of his first five home matches in charge in the competition. Chelsea will take on Everton in the Premier League on Monday. (ANI)

