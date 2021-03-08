After COVID, EHV-1 virus now disrupts Tokyo-bound Fouaad Mirza's preparation

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 18:59 IST
An outbreak of Equine Herpes Virus (EHV-1) among horses has completely disrupted India's lone Tokyo-bound equestrian Fouaad Mirza's Olympic preparations having lost out on the better part of last year due to COVID-19.

Asian Games medallist Fouaad's Olympic preparation has been hampered by a 14-day quarantine period for his mare, Dajara 4 after an outbreak of EHV-1, a virus common among horses during this time of the year in Europe. The quarantine means Fouaad is not being able to compete or train with his favourite horse and is only allowed to take care of her, throwing his Olympic preparation in doldrums. ''Fouaad is back in Germany at his training base but his horse, Dajara is in quarantine in Germany for two weeks because of the outbreak of EHV-1 across Europe,'' his father Hasneyn Mirza told PTI.

''They last competed in a small event in Italy but with the outbreak of the virus in entire Europe, the authorities are keeping a close vigil on the horses. The virus is very contagious,'' he added.

Fouaad is is set to become the first Indian rider to compete at the Summer Olympics Games since 2000 Sydney Games. According to information available on the website of International Equestrian Federation, the EHV-1 virus originated in Spain's Valencia in the third week of February and has since then infected close to a hundred horses. The international federation for the sport said the virus has so far been detected in Spain, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden and Qatar. The world body has already cancelled aall events in Europe for four weeks due to the outbreak. ''As if the COVID was not enough, the EHV-1 virus has jeopardised Fouaad's Olympic training,'' Hasneyan said. ''Dajara will be tested on the first and 14th day and hopefully, she will come out clean. Fouaad has been taking care of her.'' PTI SSC SSC KHS KHS

