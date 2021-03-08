Left Menu

India women to square off against England in one-off Test

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Monday announced that the Indians womens team will be pitted against England in a one-off Test match, which will be held later this year.The last Test match that Mithali Raj and her team played was against South Africa women at Mysuru in December, 2014 and it will be another traditional format game after six long years.Currently, the Women in Blue are playing the five-match ODI series against South Africa in Lucknow after almost 12 months of COVID-19 enforced break.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 19:13 IST
BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Monday announced that the Indian's women's team will be pitted against England in a one-off Test match, which will be held later this year.

The last Test match that Mithali Raj and her team played was against South Africa women at Mysuru in December, 2014 and it will be another traditional format game after six long years.

Currently, the 'Women in Blue' are playing the five-match ODI series against South Africa in Lucknow after almost 12 months of COVID-19 enforced break. This series will be followed by a T20 series.

Shah took to Twitter to make the announcement on the International Women's Day.

''On the occasion of International Womens Day, I'm pleased to announce that TeamIndia, @BCCIWomen will play a one-off Test match against @ECB_cricket later this year. The ''women in blue'' will be donning the whites again,'' tweeted Shah.

However, Shah did not announce the venue of the Test on the occasion but it is expected to happen during the women's team tour of UK and tentatively some time in June or July.

The women's team is coached by former India all-rounder WV Raman.

