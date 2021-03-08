Left Menu

Emily Ramsey joins West Ham United Women from Manchester United on loan

ANI | London | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:08 IST
Emily Ramsey (Photo/ West Ham United website) . Image Credit: ANI

Emily Ramsey has joined West Ham United Women's team until the end of the 2020/21 season, the club announced. The club said that Ramsey has joined on an emergency loan basis after Mackenzie Arnold sustained an injury in training last week.

"West Ham United Women are pleased to formally announce the loan signing of Emily Ramsey until the end of the 2020/21 season," the club said in a statement. "The 20-year-old goalkeeper joins us on an emergency loan basis from Manchester United after Mackenzie Arnold sustained an injury in training last week," it added.

Ramsey spent seven years at United's centre of excellence before joining Liverpool in 2017. The England U21 international went on to rejoin the Red Devils for their inaugural season in the FA Women's Super League and has since played two times for her hometown club. She has also spent time out on loan at Sheffield United and represented England at U17 and U19 level.

"Everyone at West Ham United would like to welcome Emily to east London and wish her the best of luck for her time in Claret and Blue," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

