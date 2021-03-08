Left Menu

Soccer-Two more COVID-19 cases at J-League club Gamba Osaka

From this season, J-League clubs who are responsible for cancelling matches will be declared 3-0 losers of games that are not rescheduled and played.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:14 IST
Soccer-Two more COVID-19 cases at J-League club Gamba Osaka

Japanese club Gamba Osaka said on Monday that another player and staff member had tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of cases within the J-League club to eight. Last season's league runners-up had previously reported that five players and a staff member had tested positive, prompting them to postpone matches against Nagoya Grampus last Wednesday and Kashima Antlers on Saturday.

Gamba, who only returned to training on Sunday, said the two individuals were asymptomatic and quarantining while the club was identifying close contacts after suspending all activities. Gamba added in a statement that they hoped to play Wednesday's match against Oita Trinita and were in discussions with the league and local health authorities.

Gamba, who are also competing in the Asian Champions League this year, were beaten 1-0 in their opening game of the J-League season by Vissel Kobe last month. From this season, J-League clubs who are responsible for cancelling matches will be declared 3-0 losers of games that are not rescheduled and played.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Increasing number of women paying for kids' education: Report

More and more women are breaking the traditional gender roles, as a survey has revealed that in over 20 per cent of families surveyed, women are paying for their childrens education now.The survey was conducted among 1.5 lakh education fina...

Malala takes her passions to the small screen with Apple

Malala Yousafzai is a Nobel laureate known around the world for her activism, but shes also a cartoon fan, and is taking her love of television and film to Apple TV.Yousafzai, 23, who graduated from Oxford last June, announced Monday that s...

Remarks on rape case last week ‘completely misreported’, have highest respect for women: SC

The Supreme Court Monday said its observation during the hearing last week in a bail matter in a rape case were completely misreported and added that it has the highest respect for women.The comments -- on International Womens Day -- come i...

Water crisis: DJB moves SC against the Haryana govt

The Delhi Jal Board DJB on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the Haryana government to avert a potential severe water crisis in Delhi, water utilitys vice chairman Raghav Chadha said. Chadha claimed the Haryana government has reduced t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021