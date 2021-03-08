Left Menu

England all-rounder Sam Curran feels his experience of playing different roles in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will help him in the upcoming T20 series against India.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:59 IST
Various roles for CSK in IPL 2020 made me better player: Sam Curran
England and CSK all rounder Sam Curran (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Curran played all 14 games for CSK in the IPL 2020 and was the key player for the former champions. While the all-rounder scored 186 runs in last year's IPL, he scalped 13 wickets at an average of 26.46.

The English all-rounder feels his stint with CSK has helped him become a much better player and the upcoming IPL will also be a perfect platform to prepare for the T20 World Cup scheduled later this. "I have actually said before, I definitely feel I came back as a much better player from IPL last year in Dubai as I did various roles for CSK, got challenged in many different ways which I really enjoyed and I think it has benefited my game," Curran said in a virtual press conference.

"Fantastic tournament, players love playing in, great crowds and India is an amazing place to play cricket. It's great as a player to be in playing in IPL, especially with that T20 World Cup in India. It will be great preparation for us and I am really looking forward to it," he added. The 22-year-old cricketer will implement certain things in his game which learned during his stint with CSK in 2020.

"In IPL, you play against such quality international players and such quality oppositions. It's nothing better than game time and in games where you under pressure, chasing targets, you defend targets. It's a great tournament you love winning," Curran said "There are things I have learned in IPL that I will hopefully bring into the English setup but then again there are things in the English setup that I will bring into the IPL. They both complement each other," he added.

India and England will face each other in the first T20I on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. "It's great to be in the team if I do play on Friday, whatever role is given to me by coach and captain I will try and do my best. That's what I pride myself on. I feel like I can adjust to different situations," said Curran.

"So wherever I bat or ball and things like that, I will be going out there and show different skills of my game. Hopefully, I am in the team on Friday and it will be a great opportunity for me to cement my spot for the T20Is," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

