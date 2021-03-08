Left Menu

Soccer-I won't be judged on Porto result, says Juve coach Pirlo

We must not be in a hurry to break through centrally but make them turn quickly from one side to the other," he added. There is plenty of hope for Juve that they can overturn the deficit, given that Porto have failed to win in their previous 13 away games in the Champions League knockout stages.

Reuters | Turin | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 21:02 IST
Soccer-I won't be judged on Porto result, says Juve coach Pirlo
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo does not believe his job will be at risk should his side fail to overturn a 2-1 deficit in their Champions League last 16 return clash with Porto on Tuesday. Juve, chasing a 10th straight Serie A title, have struggled to reach the heights of previous campaigns and sit third in the domestic league table, seven points behind leaders Inter Milan.

After sailing through their Champions League group, Juventus were below par in their loss in Porto on Feb. 17, putting the pressure on for Tuesday's second leg, but Pirlo is relaxed about the ramifications of any potential exit from Europe. "I don't think tomorrow's game will change the judgement on my work," Pirlo told a news conference on Monday. "I continue to work day after day knowing what my project is all about and where the club are at.

"Tomorrow is a decisive match for our path in the Champions League. For us it is as if it were a final but it will be for them too. "There will be little space and a lot of time to think so it will take a lot of technique, patience. We must not be in a hurry to break through centrally but make them turn quickly from one side to the other," he added.

There is plenty of hope for Juve that they can overturn the deficit, given that Porto have failed to win in their previous 13 away games in the Champions League knockout stages. Pirlo was also handed a fitness boost ahead of kick off, with central defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt both in the running to play against the Portuguese side.

"Chiellini is quite well. He only trained today with the rest of the team after three weeks off," Pirlo said. "He's not at his best but I think he can be available. "Today they all trained in a group. De Ligt warmed up with the team and could be in with a chance of playing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson: Common sense will prevail on N.Ireland trade problems

Common sense will prevail when it comes to resolving problems disrupting trade between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland as a result of the terms of the countrys exit from the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday....

India at forefront in fighting COVID-19, stands out in terms of vaccine policy: Gita Gopinath

India has been at the forefront in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and really stands out in terms of its vaccine policy, Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund Gita Gopinath said, as she hailed the country for playing a very i...

COVID-19: 2 fatalities, 231 new cases in Haryana

Haryana reported two COVID-19 fatalities on Monday which took the death toll to 3,058 while the infection count rose to 2,72,751 with 231 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said.One fatality each was reported from Faridabad and Hisar...

Yellen says COVID-19 having 'extremely unfair' impact on women's income, jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an extremely unfair impact on the income and economic opportunities of women, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday, calling for long-term measures to improve labor market conditions for women.Yel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021