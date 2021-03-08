Left Menu

Sathiyan, Sharath and Batra enter WTT second round in Doha

5 Japanese paddler Tomokazu Harimoto.In the womens singles opening round, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Batra notched up a comfortable 11-5 11-9 11-9 victory against Chinese Taipeis Hsein-Tzu Cheng to progress into the next round where she will face world no.

PTI | Doha | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 21:12 IST
Sathiyan, Sharath and Batra enter WTT second round in Doha

Ace Indian paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra started their campaign at the WTT Star Contender Doha on a winning note by progressing into the second round of their respective singles categories, here on Monday.

The Melbourne Commonwealth Games champion Sharath Kamal struggled in the initial stages as he lost the first game against Brian Afanador before the world no. 32 recovered well to seal the match 8-11 11-8 11-7 11-1 against the Puerto Rican in the first round. Sharath will now face world no. 16 Patrick Franziska of Germany in the next round on Tuesday.

World no. 37 Sathiyan was also trailing 0-2 in his opening match before making a remarkable comeback to pull off a sensational 9-11 7-11 11-7 11-4 11-4 victory against his French opponent Emmanuael Lebesson. Sathiyan will now face world no. 5 Japanese paddler Tomokazu Harimoto.

In the women's singles opening round, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Batra notched up a comfortable 11-5 11-9 11-9 victory against Chinese Taipei's Hsein-Tzu Cheng to progress into the next round where she will face world no. 3 Mima Ito of Japan.

Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal and Batra have earned direct entries into the singles draw at the ongoing tournament. Earlier in the first qualifying round of men's singles, Anthony Amalraj suffered a 6-11 11-9 3-11 7-11 defeat against Mizuki Oikawa of Japan while Harmeet Desai lost to Ukraine’s Yevhen Pryshchepa 10-12 9-11 11-13 9-11. In the women's singles qualifiers, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ahyika Mukherjee couldn't progress into the third round. While Sutirtha lost 11-9 11-6 5-11 9-11 9-11 against Hayeong Kim of Korea, Ayhika suffered a 5-11 11-13 7-11 defeat against Irina Ciobanu of Romania.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson: Common sense will prevail on N.Ireland trade problems

Common sense will prevail when it comes to resolving problems disrupting trade between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland as a result of the terms of the countrys exit from the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday....

India at forefront in fighting COVID-19, stands out in terms of vaccine policy: Gita Gopinath

India has been at the forefront in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and really stands out in terms of its vaccine policy, Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund Gita Gopinath said, as she hailed the country for playing a very i...

COVID-19: 2 fatalities, 231 new cases in Haryana

Haryana reported two COVID-19 fatalities on Monday which took the death toll to 3,058 while the infection count rose to 2,72,751 with 231 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said.One fatality each was reported from Faridabad and Hisar...

Yellen says COVID-19 having 'extremely unfair' impact on women's income, jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an extremely unfair impact on the income and economic opportunities of women, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday, calling for long-term measures to improve labor market conditions for women.Yel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021