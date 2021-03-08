Left Menu

Koneru Humpy bags 2nd BBC Indian Sports Woman Of The Year award

Being awarded by Anju Bobby George, this years Lifetime Achievement winner truly feels like the emerging talent is being promoted, said Manu.The BBC ISWOTY was first initiated in 2019 to honour the best sportswomen of the country and highlight the inspiring journeys of talented Indian sportswomen.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 21:15 IST
Koneru Humpy bags 2nd BBC Indian Sports Woman Of The Year award

Koneru Humpy, the reigning world chess champion in the rapid format, was on Monday won the second edition of the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year award.

Once the youngest ever chess Grandmaster at the age of 15, Humpy bagged the award after receiving the highest number of votes from the fans.

A 40-member jury had nominated Humpy, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, sprinter Dutee Chand, shooter Manu Bhaker and hockey skipper Rani Rampal for this year's honour, last month. ''This award is very precious, not only to me but to the entire chess fraternity. Being an indoor game, chess doesn't get as much attention as sports like cricket in India. But with this award, I hope, the game will draw people's attention,'' Humpy, the Cairns Cup holder, was quoted as saying in a BBC release. ''I could win over the years because of my willpower and confidence. A female player should never think about quitting her game. Marriage and motherhood are just a part of our life and they should not change the course of our lives,'' added the 33-year-old, who is now mother of of a four-year-old daughter.

BBC Director General, Tim Davie hosted the virtual awards ceremony and announced the winner. This year's Lifetime Achievement award went to the veteran athlete, Anju Bobby George, the only Indian athlete to have won a world championship medal in long jump in 2003. ''I have been blessed throughout my fulfilling journey. Without the constant support of my parents and my husband I wouldn't have been where I am today, they've always stood by my side,'' said Anju. ''The adversity I faced and had to overcome taught me that there is no substitute to hard work and perseverance; everything is possible with right motivation and willingness,'' said Anju, 43.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced young shooter Manu Bhaker as the winner of the Emerging player of the Year award, a new category added to this year's BBC ISWOTY. ''This award means a lot to me. It feels like my hard work has been recognised and people know about it now. Being awarded by Anju Bobby George, this year's Lifetime Achievement winner truly feels like the emerging talent is being promoted,'' said Manu.

The BBC ISWOTY was first initiated in 2019 to honour the best sportswomen of the country and highlight the inspiring journeys of talented Indian sportswomen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson: Common sense will prevail on N.Ireland trade problems

Common sense will prevail when it comes to resolving problems disrupting trade between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland as a result of the terms of the countrys exit from the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday....

India at forefront in fighting COVID-19, stands out in terms of vaccine policy: Gita Gopinath

India has been at the forefront in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and really stands out in terms of its vaccine policy, Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund Gita Gopinath said, as she hailed the country for playing a very i...

COVID-19: 2 fatalities, 231 new cases in Haryana

Haryana reported two COVID-19 fatalities on Monday which took the death toll to 3,058 while the infection count rose to 2,72,751 with 231 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said.One fatality each was reported from Faridabad and Hisar...

Yellen says COVID-19 having 'extremely unfair' impact on women's income, jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an extremely unfair impact on the income and economic opportunities of women, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday, calling for long-term measures to improve labor market conditions for women.Yel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021