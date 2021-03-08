Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA suspends Romanian official involved in PSG-Basaksehir player walk-off

UEFA said in a statement on Monday that Coltescu had been suspended for "inappropriate behaviour during a UEFA match for which he was appointed" and had been ordered to "attend an educational programme before 30 June 2021."

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 21:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

UEFA on Monday suspended Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu until the end of the season over his involvement in the sending off of Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo which sparked a player walk-off in the Champions League. The match at Paris St Germain in December was halted after 13 minutes following an argument on the touchline over the red card shown to Webo and only resumed the following day after the four Romanian officials were replaced.

Webo, a former Cameroon international, said Coltescu had disrespected him by referring to him as "the Black one" and an investigation was launched by European soccer's governing body. UEFA said in a statement on Monday that Coltescu had been suspended for "inappropriate behaviour during a UEFA match for which he was appointed" and had been ordered to "attend an educational programme before 30 June 2021."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

