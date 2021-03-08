Left Menu

Danny Ings out for three weeks due to injury, confirms Hasenhuttl

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has said that Danny Ings is likely to be absent for the remainder of this month's fixtures due to injury.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 21:35 IST
Danny Ings out for three weeks due to injury, confirms Hasenhuttl
Southampton striker Danny Ings (Photo/ Southampton FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has said that Danny Ings is likely to be absent for the remainder of this month's fixtures due to injury. The striker was replaced by Che Adams in the 13th minute during the match against Sheffield United on Saturday, and will now miss games against Manchester City, Brighton and AFC Bournemouth, with a return date expected to fall after March's international break.

"I think it is a serious one but not too serious. I think three weeks it'll be, expect him back after the international break," the club's official website quoted Hasenhuttl as saying when asked about Ings's injury. Southampton had secured a 2-0 win over Sheffield United in the match.

James Ward-Prowse had scored the opening goal of the match before Adams doubled the lead in the 49th minute. Southampton then defended well against Sheffield United and claimed three points from the game. Southampton will next take on Premier League table-toppers Manchester City on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson: Common sense will prevail on N.Ireland trade problems

Common sense will prevail when it comes to resolving problems disrupting trade between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland as a result of the terms of the countrys exit from the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday....

India at forefront in fighting COVID-19, stands out in terms of vaccine policy: Gita Gopinath

India has been at the forefront in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and really stands out in terms of its vaccine policy, Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund Gita Gopinath said, as she hailed the country for playing a very i...

COVID-19: 2 fatalities, 231 new cases in Haryana

Haryana reported two COVID-19 fatalities on Monday which took the death toll to 3,058 while the infection count rose to 2,72,751 with 231 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said.One fatality each was reported from Faridabad and Hisar...

Yellen says COVID-19 having 'extremely unfair' impact on women's income, jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an extremely unfair impact on the income and economic opportunities of women, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday, calling for long-term measures to improve labor market conditions for women.Yel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021