Soccer-UEFA suspends Romanian official involved in PSG-Basaksehir player walk-off

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 21:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

UEFA on Monday suspended Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu until the end of the season over his involvement in the sending off of Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo which sparked a player walk-off in the Champions League.

The match at Paris St Germain on Dec. 8 was halted after 13 minutes following an argument on the touchline over the red card shown to Webo and only resumed the following day after the four Romanian officials were replaced. Webo, a former Cameroon international, said Coltescu had disrespected him by referring to him as "the Black one" and an investigation was launched by European soccer's governing body.

UEFA said in a statement that Coltescu had been suspended for "inappropriate behaviour during a UEFA match for which he was appointed" and had been ordered to "attend an educational programme before 30 June 2021." Assistant referee Octavian Sovre was also reprimanded for his role and ordered to attend an educational programme before June 30.

The two officials were found guilty of violating Article 11(1) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations which deals with general principles of conduct and focuses on breaches such as those which bring the game into disrepute. UEFA said they also violated Article 6(1) of the General Terms and Conditions for Referees officiating at UEFA matches which ask officials to "behave in a professional and appropriate manner" during and after the game.

Players from both sides, as well as the three new on-field match officials, took a knee before the game resumed the following day with PSG winning 5-1 at the Parc de Princes. Webo said the incident was so stressful he needed the doctor to give him pills to help him sleep but took solace in the fact that Dec. 8 would be remembered in the fight against racism.

