If CSK miss playoffs, I'll likely be available for New Zealand Test: Sam Curran

England's Sam Curran feels there is still a long way to go before the Test series against Kiwis but the all-rounder admitted that if Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fails to qualify for the playoffs in upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), he will likely be available for the New Zealand series. The IPL Governing Council on Sunday announced the schedule for IPL 2021 to be held in India across six venues from April 9. England are scheduled to play a two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting June 2.

"Yesterday only the IPL dates came out. Any time there are England games in the summer you do want to play in them. You'll have to see how the IPL tournament pans out. I guess if you miss the qualification then most likely you'll be available for those Tests," said Curran in a virtual press conference. "If you're in the final it might be a bit different. No one really knows how it will gonna pan out. Those New Zealand Tests have come into the calendar recently and there's a lot of Test cricket," he added.

Advertisement

India and England will face each other in the first T20I on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. "It is a World Cup year so there's going to be a lot of emphasis on us doing really well, especially being in India now the World Cup is going to be here as well in October time, so that's really exciting for us as players," said Curran.

On Sunday, England coach Chris Silverwood said that England players will be available for the whole of the IPL. "We have not looked at selection for the Test matches yet. For me, playing for your country is a big thing. It is always difficult to change anything. So, they will be staying for the whole IPL as it stands at the moment," Silverwood said during a virtual press conference.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai in the tournament opener. The final of the 14th edition of the tournament will be played on May 30 at Narendra Modi Stadium. Playoffs will also be played at the same venue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)