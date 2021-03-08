Sports News Roundup: Penguins bury Rangers with first-period flurry; Most Japanese don't want foreign fans to attend Games: poll and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Mixed Martial Arts: Swedes go pro to keep fighting careers going

Sweden's mixed martial artists have been forced into an odd career choice if they want to keep fighting -- they have to turn pro. The country's COVID-19 restrictions insist that only elite sports competitions can take place. Therefore, on Saturday night an hour from Stockholm, a group of athletes were preparing to make the irreversible step up, shown live on the UFC's Fight Pass streaming service.

Cycling: Bol wins chaotic sprint to take Paris-Nice stage two

Dutchman Cees Bol won the second stage of the Paris-Nice weeklong race at the end of a crash-marred 188-km route between Oinville-sur-Montcient and Amilly on Monday. After several riders were not able to contest the final sprint after being held up behind a late crash, Bol produced his effort with 50 metres to go and beat former world champion Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Australian Michael Matthews.

Spring training roundup: Royals rally to knock off Padres

Kelvin Gutierrez belted a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning as the Kansas City Royals rallied for a 4-3 victory over the host San Diego Padres on Sunday at Peoria, Ariz. Seuly Matias stroked a run-scoring single earlier in the inning off Nick Ramirez. Gutierrez followed with the decisive blast as Kansas City improved to 6-2 this spring.

DeChambeau got boost from Tiger before Bay Hill win: 'just keep fighting'

American Bryson DeChambeau got a note of encouragement from Tiger Woods ahead of his nail-biter victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational tournament in Orlando, Florida, with the 15-time major winner texting him hours before the final round. The reigning U.S. Open champion, who was one stroke back from the lead heading into Sunday's action, started the day with a bogey at Bay Hill Club & Lodge but recovered quickly, claiming his second of two birdies on six courtesy of a monster 377-yard drive.

World Athletics makes new equality pledges to mark International Women's Day

World Athletics has marked International Women's Day with a series of pledges to "further advance the role of girls and women" in the sport under the campaign slogan "WeGrowAthletics". The world governing body says it is focusing on three core areas of the sport – empowering women in leadership positions, breaking with traditions and shining a spotlight on women's stories across its platforms.

Evans and Ng offered pro tour cards in big break for women

England's Reanne Evans and Hong Kong's Ng On-yee have been offered two-year tour cards to play regularly against the men on the professional circuit, the World Snooker Tour (WST) said on Monday. World Women's Snooker (WWS) president Mandy Fisher said the International Women's Day announcement ranked as "one of the most significant days in our history so far."

NHL roundup: Penguins bury Rangers with first-period flurry

Kasperi Kapanen had a goal and two assists Sunday and the Pittsburgh Penguins scored three times in a 61-second span of the first period en route to a 5-1 win over the visiting New York Rangers. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, and John Marino, Sidney Crosby and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for Pittsburgh, which improved to 10-2-0 at home. S

ocially distanced Iditarod sled dog teams dash off from secluded Alaska river site

Forty-six mushers and their teams of huskies dashed off into the Alaska wilderness on Sunday in a socially distanced start to the annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, embarking on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic. The starting gate of the 2021 event was placed off-limits to the usual crowds of cheering spectators, and few if any fans are expected along the abbreviated route for this year's 49th running of the world's most famous sled-dog marathon.

Most Japanese don't want foreign fans to attend Games: poll

Most Japanese do not want international spectators to attend the Tokyo Games this summer amid fears a large influx of visitors could spark a resurgence in new coronavirus infections, a Yomiuri newspaper poll showed. With organisers planning to decide on the matter by the end of the month, the survey showed 77% of respondents were against allowing foreign fans to attend, versus just 18% in favour.

Waiting for Tokyo: How 110,000 Olympic volunteers put their lives on hold

More than 110,000 Olympic volunteers had their dream summer all mapped out for 2020. But now, with the Games postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and for many still in doubt, they are left waiting in limbo, lives on hold. Hiromi Yamamura and others had hoped to make friends from around the globe in an experience of a lifetime. Instead, the unsung backbone of any Olympics - its corps of volunteers - has had to recalibrate lives, put vacations or returns to home countries on hold and seek out part-time jobs in Japan so they are still free to volunteer.

