Football Delhi launches "Gift A Ball" on occasion of International Women's Day

The objective of the campaign is to promote football among girls belonging to underprivileged background. Im extremely happy to see footballs in the hands of all girls. Everyone should have a pen as well as football in their hands, he said.The minister also assured that there will be a separate league for women in the capital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:46 IST
Football Delhi on Monday launched ''Gift A Ball'' campaign at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Complex here as a part of International Women's Day celebrations. The campaign was kick-started by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju in the presence of Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia among others. The objective of the campaign is to promote football among girls belonging to underprivileged background. This initiative will also attempt to encourage football loving population in India to gift balls and turn this as a movement where gifting footballs to girls becomes a trend.

On this occasion Rijiju appreciated the efforts of Football Delhi in promoting the game among underprivilege girls. ''I'm extremely happy to see footballs in the hands of all girls. Everyone should have a pen as well as football in their hands,'' he said.

The minister also assured that there will be a separate league for women in the capital.

