Left Menu

Soccer-EFL says 2021-22 season to kick off on Aug. 6

The League Cup final will be on Feb. 27 next year. The EFL said that details of the 2021-22 fixture release day will be announced in due course.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 23:07 IST
Soccer-EFL says 2021-22 season to kick off on Aug. 6

The English Football League's (EFL) 2021-22 season will kick off on Aug. 6 with a televised game to begin the campaign. A majority of matches from the opening weekend will be held the following day, the EFL announced on Monday.

The governing body of the three divisions below the Premier League said in a statement https://www.efl.com/news/2021/march/season-202122-start-date-confirmed-for-sky-bet-efl that playoff final games will be held at Wembley Stadium in the last two weekends of May 2022. The League One playoff final will take place on May 21, 2022 before League Two and Championship (second-tier) playoff finals on May 28 and 29 next year respectively.

The Championship and League Two regular seasons will end on the weekend of May 7-8, 2022, with the League One regular season concluding a week earlier. The League Cup final will be on Feb. 27 next year.

The EFL said that details of the 2021-22 fixture release day will be announced in due course.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK backs Myanmar ambassador who called for release of Suu Kyi

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab praised Myanmars ambassador to London who on Monday called for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, both of whom were detained in a military coup last month.I commend the courage an...

U.S. envoy meets Pakistan army chief to discuss Afghan peace steps

The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan and the commander of NATO forces there met Pakistans army chief on Monday to discuss the Afghan peace process at a pivotal juncture for the stalled negotiations. Pakistan is the third country that U.S....

Turkey abandons criticism of China's Xinjiang policies, cracks down on Uyghur activists

Turkey has abandoned its public criticism of Chinas Uyghur policies in recent years, and the Turkish government has begun cracking down on Uyghurs activists at home. In January, after months of protests in front of the Chinese consulate in ...

Task force urges U.S. Capitol security upgrades, rapid-reaction team

A task force report released on Monday recommended wide-ranging security upgrades at the U.S. Capitol and the creation of a quick-reaction force in Washington, while calling the U.S. Capitol Police poorly prepared for the Jan. 6 attack on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021