Left Menu

Soccer-Billionaire to be crowned new head of African football

Anouma will become a special advisor. Infantino, who spent two weeks in Africa last month, had denied any part in the succession when questioned by reporters on Friday but one day later, at a ceremony in Mauritania to seal the accord between the quartet, the FIFA president acknowledged that world soccer's governing body had played a part.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 23:57 IST
Soccer-Billionaire to be crowned new head of African football
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South African billionaire mining magnate Patrice Motsepe will be crowned the new head of African football later this week in a tame end to tumultuous weeks of campaigning.

The 59-year-old Motsepe, ranked by Forbes among the richest men on the continent, has been anointed as the new Confederation of African Football (CAF) president after a deal brokered by FIFA president Gianni Infantino. The last impediment to his coronation, which will come at the CAF Congress in Rabat on Friday, was removed on Monday when the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a ban on CAF President Ahmad Ahmad for corruption, although reducing his suspension from five to two years.

Ahmad was initially banned in November, opening the field for new leaders with Motsepe proving a surprise candidate. Owner of the successful South African club Mamelodi Sundowns, who won the African Champions League in 2016, he has not previously held office in football administration, enjoying rather an enigmatic profile similar to those of oligarchs investing in top European clubs.

He was pitted against Jacques Anouma of the Ivory Coast, Augustin Senghor from Senegal and Mauritania Football Federation president Ahmed Yahya but the prospect of an intriguing contest ended in a deal that will see Motsepe take the presidency and Senghor and Yahya appointed vice-presidents. Anouma will become a special advisor.

Infantino, who spent two weeks in Africa last month, had denied any part in the succession when questioned by reporters on Friday but one day later, at a ceremony in Mauritania to seal the accord between the quartet, the FIFA president acknowledged that world soccer's governing body had played a part. "I am delighted that FIFA has been able to contribute, even if just a little, to this crucial moment for football on this great continent," he said.

Motsepe, who is the brother-in-law of South Africa's president Cyril Ramaphosa, has promised to use his business connections to improve CAF's commercial deals and income from television and marketing rights as well as making the Cairo-based organisation more professional.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar protesters defy curfew; media outlets ordered shut

Demonstrators in Myanmars biggest city came out Monday night for their first mass protests in defiance of an 8 p.m. curfew, seeking to show support for an estimated 200 students trapped by security forces in a small area of one neighbourhoo...

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar forces trap protesters as UN and U.S. urge restraint

Myanmar security forces cornered hundreds of young protesters overnight in a district of Yangon and threatened to hunt for them door to door as the United States and United Nations appealed for them to be allowed to leave.Thousands of peopl...

US presents warring Afghan sides with draft peace agreement

Frustrated by a stalled peace process and escalating violence, the U.S. has presented an eight-page draft peace agreement to Afghanistans warring sides for review.The U.S. told the parties to come to Turkey in the coming weeks ready to move...

BSCEM-APVP members clash over ‘anti-Army’ posters, slogans during Women's Day prog

The Bhagat Singh Chatra Ekta Manch BSCEM on Monday alleged that ABVP workers attacked its members during an event to mark the International Womens Day where labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur was to speak.The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Paris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021