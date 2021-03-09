Left Menu

Soccer-Manager McInnes leaves Aberdeen after eight years

Derek McInnes, the longest serving manager in the Scottish Premiership, has left Aberdeen after eight years in charge, the club announced on Monday. Under McInnes they won the Scottish League Cup in 2014 and finished runners-up in the league four times.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 04:01 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 04:01 IST
Soccer-Manager McInnes leaves Aberdeen after eight years

Derek McInnes, the longest serving manager in the Scottish Premiership, has left Aberdeen after eight years in charge, the club announced on Monday. Aberdeen are fourth in the league but have won only one of their last nine games and have scored only five goals so far in 2021.

The club said they had agreed to part company with immediate effect. "Clearly, results since the turn of the year have been disappointing and frustrating for everyone. Derek and I reviewed where we were and agreed that this was the right time for him to step down," said chairman Dave Cormack.

"The club now has the opportunity to appoint a new manager ahead of the new season where, with a number of players out of contract, we have work to do to build a competitive squad." Paul Sheerin will be the interim manager. Under McInnes they won the Scottish League Cup in 2014 and finished runners-up in the league four times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In inclusivity push, Unilever to exclude word 'normal' from beauty products

Dove soap maker Unilever will remove the word normal from its beauty and personal care products, as well as stop digital alterations of body shapes and skin colour of models used in its advertising in a push to be more inclusive.The move fr...

North Carolina sued to reverse decision to drop license plates with Confederate flag

The North Carolina chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans filed a civil lawsuit on Monday against the state over its decision to stop issuing vehicle license plates featuring the Confederate battle flag.The states Division of Motor Veh...

INSIGHT-How Toyota thrives when the chips are down

Toyota may have pioneered the just-in-time manufacturing strategy but when it comes to chips, its decision to stockpile what have become key components in cars goes back a decade to the Fukushima disaster. After the catastrophe severed Toyo...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to firm on global recovery prospects

Asian stocks were set for a strong open on Tuesday, helped mostly by global recovery prospects and the passage of a 1.9 U.S. trillion stimulus bill, shaking off a mixed Wall Street session after a big downturn in tech shares. U.S. Treasury ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021