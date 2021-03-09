Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Mixed Martial Arts: Swedes go pro to keep fighting careers going

Sweden's mixed martial artists have been forced into an odd career choice if they want to keep fighting -- they have to turn pro. The country's COVID-19 restrictions insist that only elite sports competitions can take place. Therefore, on Saturday night an hour from Stockholm, a group of athletes were preparing to make the irreversible step up, shown live on the UFC's Fight Pass streaming service. World Athletics makes new equality pledges to mark International Women's Day

World Athletics has marked International Women's Day with a series of pledges to "further advance the role of girls and women" in the sport under the campaign slogan "WeGrowAthletics". The world governing body says it is focusing on three core areas of the sport – empowering women in leadership positions, breaking with traditions and shining a spotlight on women’s stories across its platforms. NHL roundup: Penguins bury Rangers with first-period flurry

Kasperi Kapanen had a goal and two assists Sunday and the Pittsburgh Penguins scored three times in a 61-second span of the first period en route to a 5-1 win over the visiting New York Rangers. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, and John Marino, Sidney Crosby and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for Pittsburgh, which improved to 10-2-0 at home. Weightlifting: Strong is beautiful for Tokyo hopeful Davies

Sarah Davies put weightlifting down as a special talent when she entered her first beauty contest, the then-student egged on by regular drinkers in the Leeds pub where she worked behind the bar. She won, and ever since the former Miss Leeds and Miss Intercontinental England has combined her twin passions while challenging stereotypes in both. Decision on international fans at Tokyo Games in late March: IOC

A decision on whether international spectators will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics Games this summer will be taken by the end of March, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday. "In terms of spectators there will be a decision towards the end of March, at least regarding international spectators," IOC spokesman Mark Adams told a virtual news conference. "Beyond that it is too difficult to say." Olympics: IOC does not recognise Lukashenko son's Belarus Olympic vote

The International Olympic Committee on Monday refused to recognise the election of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko's son Viktor as head of the country's Olympic Committee. With both father and son having already been banned from attending the Olympic Games as part of provisional measures taken by the IOC in December, the Olympic body said it did not recognise Viktor's Feb. 26 election to the top position of the national Olympic Committee (NOC). Cubs, White Sox allowed 20 percent capacity to open season

Opening Day in Chicago will take place with fans in the ballparks for the first time in more than a year. Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration announced Monday that crowds at Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field initially will be limited to 20 percent capacity, with at least 6 feet of distance between parties. Sailing: America's Cup set to reveal its speed secrets

Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling believes his boat has the edge in speed over America's Cup challengers Luna Rossa in "a lot of conditions" but conceded on Tuesday that he would not be certain of that advantage until the racing started. After a four-day delay caused by a coronavirus lockdown in Auckland, the 36th contest for the oldest trophy in international sport finally gets underway in Auckland on Wednesday with the first two races in the best-of-13 match. Ice hockey-NWHL to play out virus-hit season in Boston

The National Women's Hockey League, which last month suspended its season due to a COVID-19 outbreak across some teams, said on Monday it will complete the abbreviated campaign over two days later this month in Boston. Daily COVID-19 testing will be administered for all players and staff and there will be no fans in attendance for semi-final action on March 26 and the following day's Isobel Cup Final, the NWHL said in a news release. NBA reports zero positive tests over All-Star weekend

The NBA on Monday announced a virus-free experience over its All-Star weekend in Atlanta, saying there were no positive tests for COVID-19. "All players, coaches, and game officials were tested for COVID three times after arriving in Atlanta, including a final test immediately prior to last night's All-Star Game," the league said in a statement Monday. "Each of those tests returned a negative result, confirming no one on the court for last night's events was infected."

