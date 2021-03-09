Left Menu

Cricket-NZ skipper Williamson out of Bangladesh series with elbow injury

"Kane loves playing for his country -- so it hasn’t been an easy decision to step back," Stead said. "A batsman’s front elbow is crucial to his game and with the injury not improving it was clear something needed to be done.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 09-03-2021 07:39 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 07:39 IST
Cricket-NZ skipper Williamson out of Bangladesh series with elbow injury

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the one-day series against Bangladesh with an elbow problem, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Tuesday. Williamson, who led the 'Black Caps' to a 3-2 T20 series win over Australia on Sunday, has a small tear in his left elbow tendon and had been "experiencing irritation" in the latter half of the summer, NZC said in a statement.

"Kane has been managing the elbow injury to varying degrees this summer and unfortunately it hasn’t improved,” NZC Medical Manager Dayle Shackel said. "He obviously has a high volume of training and playing across the three formats, which has inhibited his ability to recover.

"We believe he now needs a period of rest and rehabilitation to get the injury right. "Time-frames can vary but we’re hopeful that, after an initial rest, he should be able to begin rehabilitation next week."

Coach Gary Stead said it was a blow to lose Williamson for the three-game ODI series against Bangladesh, which starts on March 20, but it was the right call. "Kane loves playing for his country -- so it hasn’t been an easy decision to step back," Stead said.

"A batsman’s front elbow is crucial to his game and with the injury not improving it was clear something needed to be done. "We’ve got a huge year of cricket ahead with an England test tour and ICC World Test Championship final first up in May and June, and we want to make sure we have Kane fit and firing for that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter sues Texas AG, claiming retaliation for Trump ban

Twitter has filed a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, claiming the Republican used his office to retaliate against it for banning the account of former President Donald Trump following the riot at the US Capitol last year.D...

Chinese official in Hong Kong says electoral changes needed to close 'loopholes'

Chinas planned changes to Hong Kongs electoral system are needed to close obvious loopholes and will protect the citys international role, Deputy Commissioner of Chinas Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong said on Tuesday.Song Ruan told...

Republican Party says it will continue to use Trump name in fundraising appeals

The Republican Party intends to keep using former President Donald Trumps name in fundraising pitches and other materials, a lawyer for the party said on Monday, despite a cease-and-desist letter from Trump last week. The letter sent by law...

QUOTEBOX-Gradually recovering: Fukushima residents talk 10 years on

Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of a massive earthquake and tsunami that hit northeastern Japan, leaving more than 20,000 people dead or missing, and triggering the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl. Fukushima prefecture, where Tok...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021