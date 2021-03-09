Left Menu

Premier League: Chelsea defeat Everton to move to fourth spot

Goals from Ben Godfrey (own goal) and Jorginho helped Chelsea defeat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League 2020-21 season on Monday (local time) here at Stamford Bridge.

ANI | London | Updated: 09-03-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 09:14 IST
Premier League: Chelsea defeat Everton to move to fourth spot
Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel with Jorginho (Photo/ Chelsea FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Goals from Ben Godfrey (own goal) and Jorginho helped Chelsea defeat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League 2020-21 season on Monday (local time) here at Stamford Bridge. With this win, Chelsea has moved to the fourth spot in league standings with 50 points from 28 matches while Everton is positioned at the sixth spot with 46 points from 27 matches.

Chelsea is now unbeaten in 11 games under new coach Thomas Tuchel and this 2-0 win over Everton saw Tuchel becoming the first manager in the history of Premier League to see his side keep a clean sheet in each of his first five home games, reported Goal.com. This is the first time since 2015 that Chelsea has managed to keep five clean sheets in a row at home.

In the match between Chelsea and Everton, the first goal was registered in the 31st minute as Ben Godfrey of Everton made a horrendous error and he ended up registering an own goal, giving Chelsea a 1-0 lead. The second goal of the match was scored in the 65th minute as Jorginho successfully converted a penalty into a goal and this gave Chelsea a 2-0 lead.

In the second match on Monday, West Ham defeated Leeds United 2-0 at the London Stadium. As a result, West Ham has now moved to the fifth spot in the standings with 48 points from 27 matches. Chelsea will next lock horns against Leeds United on Saturday in the Premier League. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand opens 1st big vaccination clinic

New Zealand has opened its first large vaccination clinic as it scales up efforts to protect people from the coronavirus.The clinic in south Auckland will initially target household members of border workers. New Zealand has stamped out com...

ED raids premises of Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and others in a drugs money-laundering case: Officials.

ED raids premises of Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and others in a drugs money-laundering case Officials....

Woman held in Kolkata cocaine case, 8 arrested so far

A woman was arrested from New Town near Kolkata in connection with the cocaine haul involving two BJP leaders, police said on Tuesday.The woman, who is in her mid-20s, used to work for BJP leader Rakesh Singh, they said.She used to allegedl...

Amazon Prime Video announces original series 'Hush Hush', an all-female led series

On the occasion of International Womens Day, Amazon Prime Video is all set to announce its upcoming series Hush Hush working title, led by an all-women cast and crew. Not only is Amazon Original Hush Hush working title a story with strong f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021