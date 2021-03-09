Premier League: Chelsea defeat Everton to move to fourth spot

Goals from Ben Godfrey (own goal) and Jorginho helped Chelsea defeat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League 2020-21 season on Monday (local time) here at Stamford Bridge. With this win, Chelsea has moved to the fourth spot in league standings with 50 points from 28 matches while Everton is positioned at the sixth spot with 46 points from 27 matches.

Chelsea is now unbeaten in 11 games under new coach Thomas Tuchel and this 2-0 win over Everton saw Tuchel becoming the first manager in the history of Premier League to see his side keep a clean sheet in each of his first five home games, reported Goal.com. This is the first time since 2015 that Chelsea has managed to keep five clean sheets in a row at home.

In the match between Chelsea and Everton, the first goal was registered in the 31st minute as Ben Godfrey of Everton made a horrendous error and he ended up registering an own goal, giving Chelsea a 1-0 lead. The second goal of the match was scored in the 65th minute as Jorginho successfully converted a penalty into a goal and this gave Chelsea a 2-0 lead.

In the second match on Monday, West Ham defeated Leeds United 2-0 at the London Stadium. As a result, West Ham has now moved to the fifth spot in the standings with 48 points from 27 matches. Chelsea will next lock horns against Leeds United on Saturday in the Premier League. (ANI)

