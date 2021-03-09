Left Menu

Rugby-Stockdale returns to Ireland squad for Scotland game

Leinster back row Caelan Doris, who was expected to miss significant time due to concussion symptoms, could return to action next month after Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster said the 22-year-old was "making moves in the right direction". Doris had been named in Ireland's initial 37-man squad for the tournament but was withdrawn after reporting symptoms that could be associated with a head injury.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 09:28 IST
Ireland winger Jacob Stockdale has returned to the squad for Sunday's Six Nations game against Scotland at Murrayfield after missing the first three matches of the campaign due to a knee injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union said. The return of Stockdale, who sustained the injury in early January playing for Ulster, means Shane Daly misses out and will remain with Munster.

Flanker Josh van der Flier will undergo return-to-play protocols before the game.

Doris had been named in Ireland's initial 37-man squad for the tournament but was withdrawn after reporting symptoms that could be associated with a head injury. "We're hopeful he can get back playing again soon. Within the next month," Lancaster told broadcaster RTE. "It's like a progressive return to play on the back of a concussion."

Ireland are third in the table with seven points after three games, two points above Scotland, who have played a game less.

