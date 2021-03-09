Left Menu

Cricket-Dock money if players put IPL over England, Boycott tells ECB

The English cricket board must stop treating its players in a "namby-pamby way" and dock money if they put the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) above national duty, former test batsman Geoffrey Boycott said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-03-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 11:27 IST
Cricket-Dock money if players put IPL over England, Boycott tells ECB

The English cricket board must stop treating its players in a "namby-pamby way" and dock money if they put the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) above national duty, former test batsman Geoffrey Boycott said. Head coach Chris Silverwood has said England players would be allowed to miss the start of the test series against New Zealand in June if their IPL teams make the final of the Twenty20 competition.

England will also stick to their rotation policy aimed at helping their multi-format players cope better with life in bio-secure bubbles, Silverwood said after the team's 3-1 test series loss in India. "England messed up with a rotation policy in India and must stop treating players in a namby-pamby way," Boycott wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

"Players seem to forget the IPL would not come calling for them if they had not performed for England first. So they owe a debt of gratitude and loyalty to put England first." "I would never stop them from earning that but not by missing games for England to do it."

The former opener said nobody should begrudge a player leaving England's bio-secure bubble over mental health issues. "But I bet you will not see any of our players leaving the IPL because they miss their wife, girlfriend or kids."

The 80-year-old said the England and Wales Cricket Board of had been "too soft" and recommended penalties for any "fit healthy player" being unavailable for national duty. "If players want to go home for a break from England duty, dock their money. Better still don't select them unless they can agree to be available for a whole series."

Boycott described Silverwood, ECB chief executive Tom Harrison, director of cricket Ashley Giles and chairman of selectors Ed Smith as the "our unwise men". "It is a barmy way to run English cricket, they should all be ashamed and embarrassed," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Celebration of Women who made a difference during corona pandemic at AIIMS JPNATC , New Delhi

New Delhi India, March 9 ANINewsVoir Its been almost a year we lived a normal life, the pandemic has changed our ways of living and also the way we look at life. As the saying goes every cloud has a silver lining, the pandemic has made us m...

LS speaker adjourns House till noon after Oppn members disrupt proceedings over fuel price rise

The Lok Sabha was adjourned until noon on Tuesday after Opposition members disrupted the House proceedings over the issue of rising fuel prices.During the Question Hour, Opposition members, mainly from the Congress, entered the Well and sta...

Malaysia's Top Glove posts record profit in Q2

Malaysias Top Glove Corp Bhd posted a record profit in the second quarter of the financial year, as continued demand for gloves globally boosted sales, the company said on Tuesday.Profits soared to 2.87 billion ringgit 695.93 million in Dec...

Shriram Vijayakumar Appointed as CEO of IHH Healthcare India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Mr. Shriram Vijayakumar has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of IHH Healthcare India, effective 01 March 2021. Shriram joined IHH Healthcare as Chief Operating Officer COO of its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021