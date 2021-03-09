Left Menu

Jhulan Goswami's four-wicket haul helped India bundle out South Africa for just 157 in the second ODI of the five-match series on Tuesday here at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-03-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 12:37 IST
IND W v SA W, 2nd ODI: Jhulan picks four to bundle out visitors for 157
Jhulan Goswami (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Jhulan Goswami's four-wicket haul helped India bundle out South Africa for just 157 in the second ODI of the five-match series on Tuesday here at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Asked to bat first, South Africa got off to a bad start as match-winners from the first ODI, Lizelle Lee (4) and Laura Wolvaardt (9) were sent back to the pavilion by the fifth over, reducing the visitors to 20/2.

Lee was dismissed by Jhulan Goswami while Wolvaardt was sent back to the pavilion by Mansi Joshi. Skipper Sune Luus and Lara Goodall then came together at the crease and both batters formed a 60-run stand to revive the Proteas innings. But as soon as Proteas innings started to gain normalcy, Manasi Joshi dismissed Luus (36) in the 21st over. Soon after Rajeshwari Gayakwad sent Mignon du Preez (11) back to the pavilion, reducing Proteas to 99/4 in the 26th over.

Jhulan Goswami and Harmanpreet Kaur got the big scalps of Marizanne Kapp (10) and Goodall (49) and this put Proteas on the backfoot at 130/6 in the 34th over and the hosts were now looking to end the visitors' innings in a jiffy. Proteas lower-order was not able to provide much resistance and in the end, the side was bowled out for 157 inside 41 overs.

Mansi Joshi returned with two wickets while Gayakwad scalped three wickets. Brief Scores: South Africa Women 157 (Lara Goodall 49; Jhulan Goswami 4-42). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

