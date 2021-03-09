Soccer-Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to host WSL north London derby

Spurs Women will host Arsenal in the Women's Super League (WSL) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later this month instead of The Hive where they usually play their home matches, the club said. A league record crowd of 38,262 watched the WSL's first north London derby in November 2019 at the stadium, with the away side winning 2-0.

The match on March 27 will be held without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

