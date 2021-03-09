Left Menu

Soccer-Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to host WSL north London derby

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 12:40 IST
Soccer-Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to host WSL north London derby

Spurs Women will host Arsenal in the Women's Super League (WSL) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later this month instead of The Hive where they usually play their home matches, the club said. A league record crowd of 38,262 watched the WSL's first north London derby in November 2019 at the stadium, with the away side winning 2-0.

The match on March 27 will be held without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajya Sabha reverts to regular slot

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday reverted to its regular functioning hours after almost a year, with almost 60 per cent of the present strength of MPs being seated in the chamber with some distancing.The Upper House started its day at its regular...

Athens enlists private hospitals to ease pandemic pressure on health system

Two Athens private hospitals will join Greeces public health system to treat COVID-19 cases and relieve pressure on packed state intensive care units, the health minister said on Tuesday. Greece has extended a lockdown and tightened curbs t...

I want to collaborate with as many new filmmakers as possible: Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, whose career-graph has shown that he gravitates towards newer story-tellers, recently revealed his reason for doing so. The Bala actor, also sometimes called the the poster boy of content cinema, has most...

China's aviation regulator looking into mid-air dispute between crew on domestic flight

Chinas aviation regulator is looking into an alleged mid-air dispute between crew members on a recent Donghai Airlines domestic flight, it said late on Monday, vowing severe punishment for any action that endangered flight safety. Donghai A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021