Sports News Roundup: Dogers' stars lead win over White Sox; Thiem keen to dethrone Nadal at Roland Garros and more

Updated: 09-03-2021 13:41 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Spring training roundup: Dodgers' stars lead win over White Sox

World Series heroes Corey Seager and Julio Urias appear to be rounding into form early, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Glendale, Ariz. Seager, the World Series MVP, hit a three-run home run, and Urias, who recorded the final seven outs of the 2020 World Series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, went three scoreless innings with a strikeout.

Thiem keen to dethrone Nadal at Roland Garros

U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem has set himself the career goal of winning the French Open and the Austrian says he would love to dethrone the 'King of Clay' Rafa Nadal in the process. Nadal's dominance on the red clay courts in Paris is unmatched, the Spaniard picking up his 13th French Open trophy last year to match Roger Federer's 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

NHL roundup: Penguins bury Rangers with first-period flurry

Kasperi Kapanen had a goal and two assists Sunday and the Pittsburgh Penguins scored three times in a 61-second span of the first period en route to a 5-1 win over the visiting New York Rangers. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, and John Marino, Sidney Crosby and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for Pittsburgh, which improved to 10-2-0 at home.

Decision on international fans at Tokyo Games in late March: IOC

A decision on whether international spectators will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics Games this summer will be taken by the end of March, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday. "In terms of spectators there will be a decision towards the end of March, at least regarding international spectators," IOC spokesman Mark Adams told a virtual news conference. "Beyond that it is too difficult to say."

Sailing: America's Cup yachts close on speeds of 100 kph

Peter Burling and Max Sirena will be fierce rivals over the next week or so as they compete for the "Auld Mug" but they are united in their admiration for the AC75 class of boat that will be used for the first time in the 36th America's Cup. The state-of-the-art monohulls racing off Auckland this week are as far removed from the schooners which first competed for the silver trophy in the mid-19th century as a modern Formula One car is from a Model T Ford.

Former Phillies, Cards pitcher Rheal Cormier dies of cancer

Former 16-year major league relief pitcher Rheal Cormier died of cancer on Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies announced. He was 53. Cormier pitched for five different teams but spent the most time -- six seasons -- with the Phillies. Cormier was drafted by the Cardinals in 1988 and spent his first four major league seasons in St. Louis.

Cubs, White Sox allowed 20 percent capacity to open season

Opening Day in Chicago will take place with fans in the ballparks for the first time in more than a year. Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration announced Monday that crowds at Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field initially will be limited to 20 percent capacity, with at least 6 feet of distance between parties.

NFL: Cowboys, QB Prescott agree new contract

The Dallas Cowboys said on Monday they had agreed terms on a new contract with quarterback Dak Prescott, ending nearly two years of negotiations between the parties. Terms of the deal were not made public, but ESPN, citing sources, reported that it was a four-year, $160 million deal including $126 million guaranteed.

WTA roundup: Madison Keys wins Dubai opener

Tenth-seeded American Madison Keys, playing just her third match of 2021, rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Taiwan's En-Shuo Liang on Monday in the first round of the Dubai (United Arab Emirates) Duty Free Championships. Keys hadn't played since the 2020 French Open before returning to reach the second round in Doha, Qatar, last week. She missed last month's Australian Open after testing positive for COVID-19.

NBA reports zero positive tests over All-Star weekend

The NBA on Monday announced a virus-free experience over its All-Star weekend in Atlanta, saying there were no positive tests for COVID-19. "All players, coaches, and game officials were tested for COVID three times after arriving in Atlanta, including a final test immediately prior to last night's All-Star Game," the league said in a statement Monday. "Each of those tests returned a negative result, confirming no one on the court for last night's events was infected."

(With inputs from agencies.)

