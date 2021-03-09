Left Menu

MATCHDAY: Juventus, Dortmund injury fears ease ahead of CL

SEVILLA 3-2 Borussia Dortmund concerns over star striker Erling Haaland possibly missing Sevillas visit were eased on Monday when the Norwegian could take a full part in training. Dortmunds loss in Munich was the end of its four-game winning run across all competitions.

A look at what's happening in the Champions League on Tuesday with second legs in the round of 16: JUVENTUS vs. PORTO (first leg: 1-2) Juve's injury problems are easing heading into the match against a beleaguered Porto side. Bianconeri captain Giorgio Chiellini could be fit enough to take his place in the defense alongside Leonardo Bonucci, who returned to action only on Saturday in the win over Lazio. Defender Matthijs de Ligt also returned to training but is still unavailable as is injured forward Paolo Dybala and midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, who has the coronavirus. Álvaro Morata is finding his best form after recovering from illness and has scored three times in his last two matches. Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo could find themselves up against a makeshift Porto defense as captain Pepe and Chancel Mbemba are injury doubts. There are also question marks over the fitness of midfielders Jesús Corona and Marko Grujic.

DORTMUND vs. SEVILLA (3-2) Borussia Dortmund concerns over star striker Erling Haaland possibly missing Sevilla's visit were eased on Monday when the Norwegian could take a full part in training. Jadon Sancho, however, is out for some time with a hamstring injury. Haaland, who scored twice in the 3-2 win in Seville, felt the force of Jérôme Boateng's studs on the back of his right ankle in the 4-2 loss at Bayern Munich on Saturday. “We reckon he'll be able to play,” said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic, who hinted Haaland wouldn't play the full game. “He always gives 100%. We're keeping an eye on avoiding injury. Better that we do without him for a few minutes in the game than a whole week.” Raphaël Guerreiro and Gio Reyna remain doubtful for Sevilla. Both missed training on Monday. Dortmund's loss in Munich was the end of its four-game winning run across all competitions.

