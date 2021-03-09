Left Menu

Gymnastics-All-Around World Cup in Tokyo cancelled due to COVID-19 impact

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said on Tuesday it has cancelled the Artistic All-Around World Cup in Tokyo, which was also to be a test event for the Olympics this summer, due to difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-03-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 14:32 IST
Gymnastics-All-Around World Cup in Tokyo cancelled due to COVID-19 impact

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said on Tuesday it has cancelled the Artistic All-Around World Cup in Tokyo, which was also to be a test event for the Olympics this summer, due to difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, which had been scheduled for May 4, was meant to conclude this year's all-around series.

However, the cancellation of two earlier events led to the scrapping of the series as qualifiers, the governing body said in a statement. "For this reason, the decision has been taken to cancel the World Cup in Japan, especially given the current travel restrictions and difficulties worldwide as well as the measures taken by the Japanese authorities to limit the rate of coronavirus infections in the country ahead of the Olympic Games," the federation said.

In a separate statement, Tokyo 2020 organisers said they would hold an operational test event on May 4 with a national gymnastics event, adding that there was no change to the May 8 rhythmic gymnastics test event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia health minister in hospital after vaccination but link ruled out

Australian health minister Greg Hunt is expected to make a full recovery after being admitted to hospital with a suspected infection two days after taking a COVID-19 vaccine, his office said on Tuesday. The previous day, Hunt said on Twitte...

Hungarian, Czech premiers to meet Israeli PM on pandemic strategy

The Hungarian and Czech prime ministers will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to discuss policies to fight COVID-19 as a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic sweeps central Europe. The main topic of the meeting w...

Soccer-South Korea bids to host World Cup qualifying group - report

South Korea has launched a bid to host the remaining matches in the teams qualifying group for next years World Cup, Yonhap news agency reported. Matches across Asia in the second round of qualifying for the finals in Qatar have been affect...

Ashwin wins ICC's February Player of the Month award for stellar show against England

Indias premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was on Tuesday named the ICC mens Player of the Month February for his stellar show against England in a four-match Test series at home which his side won to qualify for the World Test Champion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021