Left Menu

Jhulan, Smriti steer India to series-levelling win in 2nd ODI

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-03-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 14:59 IST
Jhulan, Smriti steer India to series-levelling win in 2nd ODI

Smriti Mandhana scored an unbeaten half-century after Jhulan Goswami returned a four-wicket haul as India women thumped South Africa women by nine wickets in the second ODI of the five-match series here on Tuesday.

Lara Goodall top-scored for South Africa women with a 77-ball 49, while skipper Sane Luus made 36.

Veteran pacer Jhulan (4/42) was the pick of the bowlers for India, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad returned with figures of 3 for 37.

For India, it turned out to be an easy chase with Mandhana (80) and Punam Raut (62) raising an unbeaten 138-run stand for the second wicket.

Brief Scores: South Africa women: 157 all out in 41 overs (Lara Goodall 49, Sune Luus 36; Jhulan Goswami 4/42, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3/37). India women: 160 for 1 in 28.4 overs (S Mandhana 80 not out, P Raut 62 not out; S Ismail 1/46).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Neymar out of PSG-Barca after failing to recover in time

Paris St Germain forward Neymar has been ruled out of Wednesdays Champions League last-16 second leg against Barcelona, the French side said.A PSG statement on Tuesday said the Brazilian, who left Barcelona for the Ligue 1 side for a world ...

Lok Sabha fails to transact legislative business for second consecutive day

Lok Sabha proceedings were repeatedly adjourned Tuesday amid din created by opposition over rising fuel prices and the House failed to transact any legislative business for the second consecutive day.The second part of the Budget session co...

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat arrives at Raj Bhawan amid speculations of change in leadership in state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat arrives at Raj Bhawan amid speculations of change in leadership in state....

Belgian police hit organised crime with hundreds of raids

Belgian police launched an operation of unprecedented scale against organized crime on Tuesday, according to the countrys federal prosecutors office. About 200 searches mobilizing more than 1,200 police officers were carried out simultaneou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021