Gymnastics test event canceled ahead of Tokyo Olympics

A gymnastics test event for the postponed Tokyo Olympics that would have included athletes from outside Japan was canceled on Tuesday.The Japan Gymnastics Association and international governing body FIG said the Tokyo World Cup, scheduled for May 4, would have been the last in a series of three following events in Germany and Britain.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 09-03-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:57 IST
A gymnastics test event for the postponed Tokyo Olympics that would have included athletes from outside Japan was canceled on Tuesday.

The Japan Gymnastics Association and international governing body FIG said the Tokyo World Cup, scheduled for May 4, would have been the last in a series of three following events in Germany and Britain. They were both also called off.

The international event will be replaced by a local event with only Japanese gymnasts to test the venue for the upcoming Olympics.

Travel restrictions were cited as a prime reason for the cancellation.

The Tokyo Olympics are to open on July 23. They face strong opposition in Japan with fears about the pandemic and athletes from abroad being allowed to enter the country.

The Olympics involves 11,000 athletes and tens of thousands of officials, judges, VIPs, sponsors, media and broadcasters.

