IND W v SA W, 2nd ODI: We managed to execute our plans well, says Jhulan

After guiding her team to a massive win over South Africa, India pacer Jhulan Goswami said her side managed to execute their plans well in the game.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:10 IST
Jhulan Goswami in action against South Africa (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After guiding her team to a massive win over South Africa, India pacer Jhulan Goswami said her side managed to execute their plans well in the game. Jhulan's four-wicket haul and Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten 80-run knock helped India defeat South Africa by nine wickets in the second ODI of the five-match series on Tuesday here at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. With this win, the hosts have now levelled the five-match series 1-1.

"It was absolutely a team effort. We managed to execute our plans," Jhulan said in the virtual post-match press conference. In the first game, India had suffered an eight-wicket defeat and Jhulan did not shy away from admitting that her team's performance was not up to the mark in the first game. But in the second ODI, India dominated their opponents and bundled out South Africa for just 157.

Reflecting on the team's bowling performance, Jhulan said: "Today was a much-disciplined bowling attack... In the first match, the performance was not up to the mark. In this match, whatever we planned, we managed to execute it." Earlier, on the occasion of International Women's Day on Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah announced that India women's team will play a one-off Test against England later this year.

It will be India women's first game in the longest format of the game since November 2014 when the Indian players took on South Africa. India and England had earlier played a one-off Test in 2014 where the Mithali Raj-led side emerged victorious by six wickets. Jhulan said everyone is very excited to play the Test match and thanked the BCCI. "Everyone is very excited. We last played against South Africa in 2014, so we are going to play after six years. I would like to thank the BCCI for this," she said.

India and South Africa will now lock horns in the third ODI on Friday at the same ground. (ANI)

