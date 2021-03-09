Left Menu

Löw to quit as Germany coach after European Championship

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:12 IST
Joachim Löw will step down as Germany coach after this year's European Championship.

The German soccer federation said Tuesday that Löw asked to terminate his contract, which was to run through the 2022 World Cup, after this year's tournament.

Loew, who coached Germany to its fourth World Cup title in 2014, said in a statement that he was taking the step “full of pride and huge gratitude, but still with unwaveringly great motivation as far as the upcoming European Championship is concerned.''

