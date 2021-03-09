Left Menu

Punjab, Mohammedan aim to keep title hopes alive with three points

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:42 IST
Both Punjab FC and Mohammedan SC will be eager to bag full points on offer to keep their title hopes alive when they face each other in an I-League game here on Wednesday.

Punjab lost narrowly to Gokulam Kerala FC 0-1 in their last match, but the Curtis Fleming-coached side will be looking to garner three points and propel themselves into challenging for the title.

Mohammedan SC have had troubling results recently and Punjab FC will look to cash-in on their opponent's recent slump.

''The mood in the camp is good and I think it has to be, I don't think one match should change any of the mentality or philosophy,'' Fleming said.

Mohammedan SC were thrashed 0-4 by TRAU in their last outing and the Black Panthers will surely hope for a better performance against their opponents tomorrow in a bid to get into the thick of the title race. With 16 points out of 11 matches, Mohammedan are nine points behind league leaders Churchill Brothers. To keep their hopes alive of lifting the trophy, they have to win tomorrow.

Head coach Shankarlal Chakraborty said, ''Against TRAU we had started well but we were destabilized after conceding the first goal.We made some mistakes and we were not competitive enough to win, but we have to forget that now.

''It will not be an easy match against Punjab FC. They (Punjab FC) have competitive players and are a very strong opponent for us. We know that it is a tough outing for us but we have to win,'' he added.

