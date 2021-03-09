Left Menu

Cricket-Southampton to host WTC final, says India board chief Ganguly

Southampton will host the June final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) which was originally scheduled at Lord's, Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly has said. Virat Kohli's India will face New Zealand in the final following their 3-1 home series victory against England last week.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:58 IST
Cricket-Southampton to host WTC final, says India board chief Ganguly
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (file image) Image Credit: ANI

Southampton will host the June final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) which was originally scheduled at Lord's, Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly has said.

Virat Kohli's India will face New Zealand in the final following their 3-1 home series victory against England last week. The governing International Cricket Council (ICC), which initially had said the match would take place at Lord's, did not mention the venue while confirming the finalists on Saturday.

It would make an announcement about the venue in due course, an ICC spokesman told Reuters, but Ganguly said Southampton, which has an on-site hotel at the Ageas Bowl, would host the June 18-22 contest. "It has been decided a long time ago. They have the hotel, which makes it easier for them to control (the bio-secure environment)," Ganguly told India Today news channel.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Marylebone Cricket Club, which owns Lord's, were not immediately available to comment. Southampton and Manchester, which also has a hotel at Old Trafford, hosted matches against West Indies, Pakistan, Ireland and Australia last year when international cricket resumed after being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Zealand will play a two-test series in England in June before taking on India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Political boundaries should not become physical barriers for trade: Bangladesh PM

After inaugurating a bridge connecting Tripura with Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said better connectivity is not only strengthening the friendship between the two countries but also proving to be a strong link for eco...

Lotus Herbals Launches Lotus Botanicals, a Plant-based Clean Beauty Brand to Enter Fast-growing Global eCom Beauty Market

Lotus Botanicals introduces a range of pure, potent and truly transformative beauty skincare and hair care products New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The natural and organic beauty market has never looked this attractive. It has witnessed a ...

UAE minister: US sanctions on Syria challenge rapprochement

Sweeping US sanctions against the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad undermine regional rapprochement efforts that could help settle the Syrian conflict, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday.In a joint p...

At least 14 die as two migrant boats sink off Tunisia

At least 14 migrants died when their boats sank off Tunisia on Tuesday as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a Tunisian security official said.The coastguard rescued 139 others, and searches for more s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021