Left Menu

Neymar not ready to face Barcelona in Champions League

PTI | Paris | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:07 IST
Neymar not ready to face Barcelona in Champions League
Neymar (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League match against Barcelona because he has not fully recovered from injury, the club said Tuesday.

PSG heads into Wednesday's game with a 4-1 lead from the first leg, which Neymar also missed against his former club after sustaining an adductor muscle injury on Feb. 11 while playing against Marseille.

He only resumed light training with the squad last week.

PSG said Neymar's condition will be reassessed in the next few days.

Striker Moise Kean will also miss Wednesday's game while he continues his recovery from COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Beverage Start-up Jimmy's Cocktails Raises 6 Cr in Pre-Series Funding

Having served over a Million cocktails since lockdown, Jimmys plans to use fresh funds towards new product development and retail expansion New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India In a bid to fuel its growth in the evolving premium bev...

Two held with gold in paste form worth about Rs 26 lakh at Coimbatore airport

Customs officials have seized about 600 grams of gold in paste form from two persons who arrived here by an Air Arabia flight, sources said on Tuesday.Airport sources said in the first case, 297 grams of gold was found concealed in the rect...

Piped water supply in all unauthorised colonies in 2 years: Sisodia

Piped water supply to all unauthorized colonies will be ensured in a phased manner in the next two years, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. The government has set aside Rs 3,274 crore for the schemes and projects of the ...

FOREX-Dollar falls back from 3-1/2 month highs as yields stabilise

The dollar on Tuesday fell back from 3-12 month highs as U.S. Treasury yields stabilised, allowing room for riskier currencies such as the pound, Australian dollar and Kiwi dollar to make gains.The index that measures the dollars strength a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021