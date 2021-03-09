Neymar not ready to face Barcelona in Champions League

Neymar not ready to face Barcelona in Champions LeaguePTI | Paris | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:07 IST
Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League match against Barcelona because he has not fully recovered from injury, the club said Tuesday.
PSG heads into Wednesday's game with a 4-1 lead from the first leg, which Neymar also missed against his former club after sustaining an adductor muscle injury on Feb. 11 while playing against Marseille.
He only resumed light training with the squad last week.
PSG said Neymar's condition will be reassessed in the next few days.
Striker Moise Kean will also miss Wednesday's game while he continues his recovery from COVID-19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Marseille
- Moise Kean
- Neymar
- Champions League
ALSO READ
Soccer-Marseille name Sampaoli as new head coach
Man wielding knife arrested outside Marseille Jewish school
Lille stays top of French league, Lyon draws at Marseille
Marseille in more turmoil after French Cup loss to amateurs
Soccer-Marseille shocked by fourth-tier amateurs Canet Roussillon in French Cup