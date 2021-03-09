Left Menu

Coltescu suspended by UEFA until end of 2020-21 season 'for inappropriate behaviour'

UEFA on Tuesday announced that Sebastian Constantin Coltescu has been suspended until the end of the 2020/21 season for "inappropriate behaviour" following an investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector.

ANI | Nyon | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:38 IST
Coltescu suspended by UEFA until end of 2020-21 season 'for inappropriate behaviour'
Basaksehir-PSG UCL clash was postponed after claims of racial abuse by official. (Photo/ PSG Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

UEFA on Tuesday announced that Sebastian Constantin Coltescu has been suspended until the end of the 2020/21 season for "inappropriate behaviour" following an investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector. The incident had taken place in December during a Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir FK. The match had to be postponed after PSG and Basaksehir players walked off the pitch in the first half following Demba Ba's allegation that Coltescu had racially abused Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo.

UEFA, in a statement, said: "Following an investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector regarding the events that led to the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir FK on 8 December 2020 being abandoned, and the subsequent proceedings opened against the match officials Sebastian Constantin Coltescu and Octavian Sovre, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has taken the following decision: To suspend Sebastian Constantin Coltescu from carrying out any referee's function until the end of the 2020/21 season, i.e. until 30 June 2021, for the violation of Article 11(1) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) and Article 6(1) of the General Terms and Conditions for Referees officiating at UEFA Matches (GTC), i.e. for inappropriate behaviour during a UEFA match for which he was appointed." Also, the decision orders Coltescu to attend an educational programme before June 30, 2021 under the conditions determined by the UEFA refereeing services.

For Sovre, UEFA CEDB decided to reprimand him for the violation of Article 11(1) DR and Article 6(1) of the General Terms and Conditions for Referees officiating at UEFA Matches, i.e. for "inappropriate behaviour during a UEFA match for which he was appointed." Sovre will also have to attend an "educational programme as soon as possible but before June 30, 2021 under the conditions determined by the UEFA refereeing services."

UEFA's statement added: "With this decision, the CEDB has therefore considered that both match officials violated Articles 11(1) DR and 6(1) GTC (obligation to behave in an appropriate manner), but not Article 14 DR (racism and other discriminatory conduct)." UEFA also announced a decision regarding Istanbul Basaksehir FK assistant coach, Pierre Achille Webo. "In relation to the same match and the red card of Istanbul Basaksehir FK assistant coach, Pierre Achille Webo, which occurred before the incidents which sparked the above sanctions and was therefore not provoked by them, the CEDB has taken the following decision: To suspend Istanbul Basaksehir FK assistant coach, Pierre Achille Webo, for one (1) UEFA competition match in which he would otherwise participate, for unsporting conduct," it read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata recites Chandipath at Nandigram, says People will make BJP 'April fool' on polling day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday recited Chandipath as she launched her poll campaign for the Nandigram seat asserting that no one should dare to play Hindu card against her, adding that the people will make Bharatiya J...

Mexico to buy 22 mln more doses of Chinese coronavirus vaccines

Mexico aims to acquire an additional 22 million doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines during the coming months, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.Ebrard said Mexico has put in an order for an additional 10 million doses of Chinas...

Soccer-No plans to replace Loew as Germany boss, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday that he has no plans of replacing compatriot Joachim Loew when he steps down as Germany boss after the European Championship in June-July. Loew, who took the job in 2006 and led Germany to the...

Vietnam upholds death sentences for brothers over bloody land clash

A court in Hanoi upheld death sentences on Tuesday against two brothers for their roles in the high-profile killings of three policemen in a landmark clash over land rights, their lawyer and the Ministry of Public Security said. The Hanoi P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021