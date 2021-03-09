Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prithvi Shaw hits 185 as Mumbai thrash Saurashtra in quarters

Left Menu

Skipper Prithvi Shaw led from the front and hammered an unbeaten 185 off 123 balls to steer Mumbai into the semi-finals of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday.

ANI | Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:39 IST
Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw. (Image: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

Skipper Prithvi Shaw led from the front and hammered an unbeaten 185 off 123 balls to steer Mumbai into the semi-finals of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday. Prithvi and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched a whooping 238-run stand for the opening wicket to help Mumbai defeat Saurashtra by nine wickets in the quarter-finals of the showpiece event.

Mumbai was without the services of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer and batsman Suryakumar Yadav who are gearing up for India's white-ball series against England. But Prithvi and Yashasvi ensured Mumbai was always in the chase as they hit timely boundaries along with rotating the strike at regular intervals.

While Yashasvi played a gutsy 75-run knock of 104 balls, Prithvi was at his usual best, smashing 21 fours and seven sixes on his way to 185. Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat dismissed Yashasvi in the 35th over, but it was too late for last year's Ranji Trophy champions as Mumbai got home in the 42nd over.

Earlier after opting to bat first, Saurashtra got off to a decent start with openers Avi Barot and Snell Patel stitching a 58-run stand for the first wicket. However, the Unadkat-led side kept losing wickets at the regulars intervals despite the batsmen getting starts and were five down in the 37th over after scoring 155 runs.

Samarth Vyas and Chirag Jani's onslaught helped Saurashtra score 284 runs in the allotted 50 overs as the duo stitched an unbeanten 129-run stand for the sixth wicket off just 80 balls. Gujarat and Karnataka have already qualified for the semi-finals. Both the sem-final matches are slated for Thursday while the final will be played on Sunday.

Brief Scores: Saurashtra 284/5 (Samarth Vyas 90*; Shams Mulani 2-51); Mumbai 285/1 (Prithvi Shaw 185*; Jaydev Unadkat 1-52) (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

