Left Menu

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Upendra Yadav's ton fires Uttar Pradesh into semis

Wicket-keeper batsman Upendra Yadav smashed a ton before Yash Dayal and Aaqib Khan picked three and two wickets respectively to help Uttar Pradesh defeat Delhi in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday.

ANI | Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:06 IST
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Upendra Yadav's ton fires Uttar Pradesh into semis
Uttar Pradesh wicket-keeper batsman Upendra Yadav (Image: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

Wicket-keeper batsman Upendra Yadav smashed a ton before Yash Dayal and Aaqib Khan picked three and two wickets respectively to help Uttar Pradesh defeat Delhi in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday. With this win, Uttar Pradesh qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament and will meet Gujarat on Thursday. In the other semi-final, Karnataka will lock horns with Mumbai on the same day.

Chasing 281 runs, Delhi suffered two early jolts as the side lost both openers in the first two overs. While Dhruv Shorey departed after scoring four runs, Hiten Dalal registered a golden duck. Himmat Singh and Nitish Rana tried to rebuild the innings with a 56-run stand but Aaqib Khan broke the deadlock in the 15th over.

The wicket of Himmat triggered a collapse as Delhi lost Kshitiz Sharma and Nitish in quick intervals. Lalit Yadav and Anuj Rawat rose to the occasion but their 102-run stand wasn't enough for the home side to get over the line. With the ever-increasing required rate, Delhi crumbled in front of Uttar Pradesh and was bundled out for 234 runs.

Earlier after being put in to bat first, Uttar Pradesh got off to a bad start as they lost opener Abhishek Goswami in the third over. But skipper Karan Sharma's gutsy half-century kept the scoreboard ticking for Uttar Pradesh despite the side losing wickets at regular intervals. Madhav Kaushik, Priyam Garg, and Akshdeep Nath all went cheaply but skipper Karan along with Upendra stitched a 129-run stand for the fifth wicket to revive Uttar Pradhesh's innings.

While Karan scored 83 runs off 100 balls, Upendra smashed a match-winning ton to steer Uttar Pradesh to 280/7 in the allotted 50 overs. Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 280/7 (Upendra Yadav 112; Pradeep Sangwan 2-49); Delhi 234 (Lalit Yadav 61; Yash Dayal 3-53) (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata recites Chandipath at Nandigram, says People will make BJP 'April fool' on polling day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday recited Chandipath as she launched her poll campaign for the Nandigram seat asserting that no one should dare to play Hindu card against her, adding that the people will make Bharatiya J...

Mexico to buy 22 mln more doses of Chinese coronavirus vaccines

Mexico aims to acquire an additional 22 million doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines during the coming months, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.Ebrard said Mexico has put in an order for an additional 10 million doses of Chinas...

Soccer-No plans to replace Loew as Germany boss, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday that he has no plans of replacing compatriot Joachim Loew when he steps down as Germany boss after the European Championship in June-July. Loew, who took the job in 2006 and led Germany to the...

Vietnam upholds death sentences for brothers over bloody land clash

A court in Hanoi upheld death sentences on Tuesday against two brothers for their roles in the high-profile killings of three policemen in a landmark clash over land rights, their lawyer and the Ministry of Public Security said. The Hanoi P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021