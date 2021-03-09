Left Menu

Shaw breaks Dhoni and Kohli's record with unbeaten 185 in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday broke former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli's records of the highest individual score by an Indian batsman in a List A chase.

ANI | Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:28 IST
Shaw breaks Dhoni and Kohli's record with unbeaten 185 in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw. (Image: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday broke former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli's records of the highest individual score by an Indian batsman in a List A chase. Prithvi achieved the feat when he hammered an unbeaten 185 off 123 balls against Saurashtra in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday.

While Dhoni had smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 183 against Sri Lanka in Jaipur in 2005, Kohli had hit 183 to steer India to a six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup clash in Dhaka in 2012. Prithvi surpassed both Dhoni and Kohli's score while guiding Mumbai into the semi-finals of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday.

Prithvi and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched a whooping 238-run stand for the opening wicket to help Mumbai defeat Saurashtra by nine wickets in the quarter-finals of the showpiece event. Mumbai was without the services of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer and batsman Suryakumar Yadav who are gearing up for India's white-ball series against England.

But Prithvi and Yashasvi ensured Mumbai was always in the chase as they hit timely boundaries along with rotating the strike at regular intervals. While Yashasvi played a gutsy 75-run knock off 104 balls, Prithvi was at his usual best, smashing 21 fours and seven sixes.

Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat dismissed Yashasvi in the 35th over, but it was too late for last year's Ranji Trophy champions as Mumbai got home in the 42nd over. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata recites Chandipath at Nandigram, says People will make BJP 'April fool' on polling day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday recited Chandipath as she launched her poll campaign for the Nandigram seat asserting that no one should dare to play Hindu card against her, adding that the people will make Bharatiya J...

Mexico to buy 22 mln more doses of Chinese coronavirus vaccines

Mexico aims to acquire an additional 22 million doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines during the coming months, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.Ebrard said Mexico has put in an order for an additional 10 million doses of Chinas...

Soccer-No plans to replace Loew as Germany boss, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday that he has no plans of replacing compatriot Joachim Loew when he steps down as Germany boss after the European Championship in June-July. Loew, who took the job in 2006 and led Germany to the...

Vietnam upholds death sentences for brothers over bloody land clash

A court in Hanoi upheld death sentences on Tuesday against two brothers for their roles in the high-profile killings of three policemen in a landmark clash over land rights, their lawyer and the Ministry of Public Security said. The Hanoi P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021